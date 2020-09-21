Switch TV presenter cum actress Joyce Maina has refuted claims of dating DJ MO, terming them as fake news after a week of speculations.

Taking to her Insta-story, the ChatSpot host laughed-off the allegations, stating that she is not dumb to start claiming and posting a married man on social media.

“Here is something else for you to screenshot. How dumb do you think I am to post a married man (Not that I would ever be with one) on my IG. Anyway tupatane pale Chatspot kesho on Switch TV 5:50pm,” wrote Joyce Maina.

The TV girl went on to discredit netizens for doing a shoddy job in unmasking the man she is dating; saying they were just riding on fabricated stories.

“Fake news is actually Hilarious…Weh! So you guys went from not knowing what the man looks like (You just have a blurry photo that makes him look like a shadow) and now all over sudden its DJ MO. Lol

"You guys must have gotten A+ in composition writing, juu hii ni story mumejiandikia” wrote Ms Maina via her Insta-stories.

For the better part of last week, the Switch TV presenter was a topic of discussion on Edgar Obare’s insta-stories after sharing a photo with her lover (Face hidden with an emoji) leaving Kenyans guessing the identity of the man she is dating.

The allegations of Ms Maina being an item with DJ MO comes at a time rumour has it that all in not well in DJ Mo and Size 8's marriage.