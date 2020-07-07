Citizen TV news anchor Lillian Muli has called out the person that took a picture of her car, with malicious intentions.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of two said that there is no rest for wicked people like the person that took the picture, adding that he or she failed miserably.

In her post, Ms Muli said that she was passing her message to that particular individual, insisting that their ill-motive failed.

Media Personality Lillian Muli

“Don't worry. There is no rest for the wicked. I am passing this message to you who took a photo of my car and tried to use it for your pathetic malicious gain. You failed miserably. Again I am repeating. There is no rest for the wicked!” wrote the Citizen TV news anchor.

Lillian Muli is one of the known media personalities who would not hesitate to call out anyone trying to mess with her.

This comes a few days after Mama Boys disclosed that the only regret she has in life is settling for less when she knew that she deserved better.

Media Personality Lillian Muli

The Citizen TV news anchor advised that people should always have standards in life and stick to them unapologetically.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” shared Lillian Muli.