Kenyan model set tongues wagging in American show, Love Island

On Wednesday, June 30 2021 when the much awaited cast of the hit show was announced fans were extremely excited to check out the 12 participants who would be spending eight weeks in Hawaii looking for love.

While all 12 are without a doubt extremely attractive, Njoroge seems to have set tongues wagging. The 24 year old is a dark-haired chest-nut skinned beauty.

Njoroge was born and raised in Bakersfield, California before moving out to Los Angeles County. She attended Mt. Kenya Academy in Nyeri County for one year before moving to Hacienda Heights in California.

Njoroge is a mannequin and pageant queen, however her principal job is working as a psychiatric nurse.

She is a self-described psychological well being advocate who’s keen about her job. In 2020, she posted a Q&A video on her YouTube channel and revealed she works at a state hospital however had better ambitions for her profession.

“What I’m going to do is open a number of residential properties for those who are in disaster,” Trina mentioned.

Her work as a psychiatric nurse has been rewarding in a number of methods. “For me that is an enormous ardour. Going to work day-after-day figuring out I’ll change any individual’s life,” she mentioned on YouTube.

Njoroge bagged the coveted Face of Kenya USA title in 2015. Last year saw her get awarded Miss Hacienda Heights USA, and was able to compete for the title of Miss California USA in January 2020.

Similarly, Trina won Miss Teen 'Peoples Choice Award’, ‘Most Photogenic’, and 'Second Runner Up'.

Trina has also shown an interest in social works and has been involved in numerous charity works such as the non-profit organisation, Angels Forgotten.

"The name is striking and makes one wonder who these angels are; Angels Forgotten are children that became orphaned as a result of the AIDS epidemic in Kenya and many other parts of Africa.

As a result of witnessing this catastrophe first-hand, the founders saw an immediate need to save as many children as they could," Njoroge stated in a past interview.

In 2009, they registered the non-profit organization “angelsforgotteninc.” and opened the Angels Forgotten Children Center. Since then, the charity has been feeding these orphans, educating them, and also meeting their healthcare needs.

"The founders have worked tirelessly as more and more children are discovered and getting under the umbrella of Angels Forgotten. I have chosen this organization to keep the fire burning and bring hope to these children," she added.