The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Klaus & Nasieku come clean about their love & fears

Lynet Okumu

"I feel genuine love for you" - Klaus & Nasieku come clean about their relationship & fears

TikTok dancing duo Klaus & Nasieku
TikTok dancing duo Klaus & Nasieku

Klaus and Nasieku, members of the renowned dance crew Alfa House, share a deep-rooted history in the world of dance, stemming from their childhood years.

Recommended articles

Their remarkable journey began in 2022 when fate brought them together during a shoot. Instantly, their on-set chemistry became palpable, setting the stage for a remarkable partnership.

Their inaugural video collaboration captivated the internet, swiftly gaining traction and sparking widespread interest.

TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku
TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, the duo created more content together. With each subsequent video, their popularity soared, affirming their decision to join forces as a formidable dance duo.

Despite their undeniable onscreen chemistry, fans often speculated about Klaus and Nasieku's relationship status, asserting they are romantically involved.

However, the duo has consistently refuted these claims, maintaining that they share a platonic bond.

Klaus and Nasieku appeared on Tuko's Couple's show on March 20 and addressed questions about their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku
TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku Pulse Live Kenya

When asked about the biggest misconception surrounding their relationship, Nasieku expressed how people often perceive them as unapproachable.

She revealed that many individuals feel intimidated and believe they need to go through one of them to communicate with the other.

Reflecting on past experiences, Nasieku recalled a particularly prevalent rumor circulating on social media, falsely claiming that they had tied the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku
TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku Pulse Live Kenya

She clarified that the rumour stemmed from a project shoot for a client, which some misconstrued as a real wedding.

When asked to describe their feelings for each other, Nasieku described a genuine sense of love, while Klaus expressed a feeling of alignment, believing that their connection is destined.

"Tingling sensation. I think I feel genuine love for you..." Nasieku said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delving deeper, Nasieku shared her apprehensions about their relationship, expressing a fear of one day feeling disconnected from one another.

TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku
TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku Pulse Live Kenya

She emphasized the importance of maintaining support for each other, both as a collective brand and as individuals pursuing personal endeavors.

"Tufike ile point inafeel ni kama we are not there for each other. Ukitaka kufany akitu yako unafeel ni kama sitaki kukusupport. We are a brand of two but we also have our brands. I would want you to feel like, even when you're doing your thing, I still support you," she said.

Despite their strong bond, Klaus voiced concern about the potential of a breakup if they were to date. They also addressed the misconception of their marriage, clarifying that it was a project shoot for a client's work.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mi naskianga fiti. Whatever this is or what it will be I feel like it is something that was meant to be. Klaus. The fear that I have, however, if we ever date is that we might break up," he said.

TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku
TikTok duo Klaus & Nasieku Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Klaus and Nasieku prioritise unity. Nasieku highlighted the joy of sharing a connection with Klaus, emphasising their ability to overcome obstacles and maintain their bond despite personal issues that might arise.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Kata simu tupo site' comedian Mzee Mjegeje dies in Tanzania

'Kata simu tupo site' comedian Mzee Mjegeje dies in Tanzania

Klaus & Nasieku come clean about their love & fears

Klaus & Nasieku come clean about their love & fears

She was dating my friend - Kabi WaJesus shares story of how he met his wife

She was dating my friend - Kabi WaJesus shares story of how he met his wife

WATCH: Rayvanny's performance at Indian wedding reception delights guests

WATCH: Rayvanny's performance at Indian wedding reception delights guests

Autopsy on Rita Tinina reveals cause of death

Autopsy on Rita Tinina reveals cause of death

Media personality Patience Nyange appointed to top role in IGAD

Media personality Patience Nyange appointed to top role in IGAD

Lady releases chats with Sam Tollad, days after he accused girlfriend of cheating

Lady releases chats with Sam Tollad, days after he accused girlfriend of cheating

Proud mum moments as Karen Nyamu's kids emerge top in school sports day [Photos]

Proud mum moments as Karen Nyamu's kids emerge top in school sports day [Photos]

Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait that attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada

Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait that attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan YouTuber Big man Stevo

Big Man Stevo reveals reasons for remaining unmarried & preference for 'Wamamaz'

Comedian Mammito Eunice

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

From left: Wolper Stylish, and Wema Sepetu & her boyfriend Whozu

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

The late Marathoner Kelvin Kiptum

Daddy Owen astounded by Kenyans still flocking Kiptum's accident scene [Video]