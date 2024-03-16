The sports category has moved to a new website.

Inside TikToker Brian Chira's final minutes alive before death struck

Charles Ouma

Controversial Kenyan TikToker Brian Chira is dead.

Reports indicate that Chira who commanded a sizeable following on social media died in a road accident in Karuri area, Kiambu County.

His body was collected from a scene Saturday morning at around 3 am and taken to the City Mortuary

Friends and family went to view and identify the body on Saturday.

He is said to have sustained serious injuries on the head.

Media reports attributed to the police indicate that Chira had been to an entertainment spot Gacharage area where he caused a commotion.

He was then forced out and took a motorcycle to his home and alighted before he tried to cross on foot.

It is at this moment that a speeding lorry hit him, killing him on the spot.

According to police and eye witnesses, the lorry sped off without stopping.

Details about the circumstances that resulted in his death remain scanty with friends and relatives streaming into City Mortuary where reporters have camped.

Investigations have been launched into the incident.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
