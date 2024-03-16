Inside TikToker Brian Chira's final minutes alive before death struck

Reports indicate that Chira who commanded a sizeable following on social media died in a road accident in Karuri area, Kiambu County.

His body was collected from a scene Saturday morning at around 3 am and taken to the City Mortuary

Friends and family went to view and identify the body on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

He is said to have sustained serious injuries on the head.

Media reports attributed to the police indicate that Chira had been to an entertainment spot Gacharage area where he caused a commotion.

He was then forced out and took a motorcycle to his home and alighted before he tried to cross on foot.

It is at this moment that a speeding lorry hit him, killing him on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police and eye witnesses, the lorry sped off without stopping.

Details about the circumstances that resulted in his death remain scanty with friends and relatives streaming into City Mortuary where reporters have camped.