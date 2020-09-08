Queen of the airwaves Tina Kaggia has made her radio comeback after taking a break almost four years ago, when she quit Radio Africa Group’s Classic 105.

Announcing her return, Ms Kaggia who fondly referred to her self as #TheVoice said she is back but this time around on Nation Media Group’s Nation FM, where she will host the stations breakfast show, the Morning Fix.

“Queens never give up the crown. Good morning! #TheVoice is back!!! #nationfm,” wrote Tina Kaggia who has since replaced Cate Rira and Dr. King’ori who have been Morning Fix hosts for the past one year.

Tina Kaggia makes radio comeback

Nation FM had earlier on announced her return with a post that read, “Tina Kagia is no stranger to drama and now she will be listening to yours too. Weekday mornings from 6AM on Nation Fm #TinaKaggia #MorningFix.”

Cate Rira quits

Her return was made public shortly after Cate Rira announced that her time at the urban radio station had come to an end, and that’s she was moving to a new station but did not disclose which one.

Media Personality Cate Rira

“Hey guys...... my time with Nation FM is done .....I'm glad had a run with @ntvkenya @dailynation @nationfm_kenya, The journey continues Team Cate!!” shared Cate Rira.

“I'm moving to another media House. I can't reveal yet,” she added when Pulse Live reached out to her.

