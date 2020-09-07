Lawyer and Media personality Doreen Majala has expressed displeasure with the manner in which elected and appointed leaders have in the past few days been hurling insults at one another, stating that it is highly regrettable.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ms Majala said the leaders are getting out of order by tearing down one another at the expense of the people, who await the change they promised.

She went on to say that if this is the kind of leadership we have as a country, then she feels lost as a youth.

Lawyer Doreen Majala

“Dirty politics! Our leaders are now getting out of order undressing each other in public while MWANANCHI is left high and dry waiting for transformation. Seeing elected/appointed leaders exchange insults on twitter is regrettable. If this is leadership, as a youth I feel lost,” said Doreen Majala.

A section of Lawyer, who are among her followers agreed with her sentiments, some stating that Kenyans have always been on their own, because leaders careless about them.

@kalex254 We have always been on our own as they serve their self-interests.

@ChepkwonyKE when you see them hurl insults at each other it's their individual choice. as youths let's keep focus and brace up as alternative government. it's that time that we phase out wayward leadership

@Kdmuya Jubilee was a mistake!

@bisonga_jason These are the consequences of our choices..which we will make again come 22

@AmanyukaHarry Surely they should not be washing their dirty linen in public

@petermwasss Dirty People Taking This Country Down the Drain of Destruction!!!!

Over the weekend, a section of Cabinet Secretaries attacked Deputy President William Ruto with one referring to him as a clerk in the Jubilee Government, a move that prompted responses from elected leaders allied to the DP.

This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta has on numerous occasions called on Civil Servants to stop engaging in politics and instead focus on service delivery to Kenyans.