NTV cum Nation FM presenter Cate Rira has parted ways with the Nation Media Group owned media house after 1 year.

Ms Rira, who joined Nation FM to host the Breakfast show “Morning Fix” alongside Comedian Dr. King’ori in September last year, announced her exit via her social media pages saying her time at the Urban radio station has come to an end.

“Hey guys...... my time with Nation FM is done .....I'm glad had a run with @ntvkenya @dailynation @nationfm_kenya, The journey continues Team Cate!!” shared Cate Rira.

Media Personality Cate Rira



Speaking to Pulse Live, Ms Rira disclosed that she is moving to another media house but was not ready to divulge more details about her next destination.

“I'm moving to another media House. I can't reveal yet,” Cate Rira told this journalist.

Before joining Nation FM, Cate used to host NTV’s entertainment show dubbed Lit360.

“The radio revolution will be televised!! #CateandKingori will be giving you the best and hottest breakfast show in Ke!!! Make sure you tune your cars ma3 airplanes tuktuks nduthis to 96.3!!!” she wrote back in September last year.

Recently, she also joined the Udaku Sasa crew that consists of Sameer Bry and Jane Ngoiri.

Rira boasts years of experience in the media industry, before landing at Nation she had worked with 1 FM.