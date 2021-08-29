You will see artists building mansions in less than two years while others drive the latest cars even when they don’t have university degrees.

Not to make you feel bad, especially in this period, when money is scarce, Uganda's Bebe Cool said he received over Sh. 12 million in less than two weeks.

Yes you have read right, Sh. 12 million, and all he was required to do was just make an appearance, interact with other artistes and later perform.

“Right before Covid, I got a Guinness night football deal that got me paid Shs400 million (Uganda currency). It was even going to be more but the East African activations were cancelled,” he said.

Just a few weeks ago, a list was circulated online, showing amounts of money that each artiste from the Uganda Music Superstars Association allegedly wanted to receive from Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

OWC was launched by Uganda President Yoweri Museveni in July 2013 as an intervention to efficiently facilitate national socio-economic transformation.

The focus was on raising household incomes and wealth creation by transforming subsistence farmers into commercial farmers to end poverty.

Bebe Cool’s name was on the list with a price tag of sh. 18m. The list raised eyebrows with critics questioning how the artistes reached to such sums.

During a talk show on NBS TV, the Gagamel boss hinted that before Covid-19 struck, he used to make over sh.9m from a single show.

Bebe revealed that his Easter festival organised at Kiwatule Recreation Centre used to generate over sh.9m in a single day.

Bebe Cool is also one of the few local artistes that used to sign lucrative endorsement deal with top companies.

He argued that with such income, the sh.18m that was tagged to his name was worthy.