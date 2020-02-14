It's another exciting Friday and as is always the case, #UhondoMtaani is here to serve you the best of the entertainment world this week.

Eric Omondi gets cozy with Chantal

Eric Omondi’

Comedian Eric Omondi and his alleged Ex-girlfriend Chantel Grazioli continue to confuse online in-laws after unleashing a video getting cozy in the name of promoting Chantel’s new business.

Omondi put up a romantic video of him and Chantel in bed, prompting netizens to question their break-up that went viral about a year ago.

Many argued that the two were just chasing clout with their break-up and nobody should take them serious, because the bond between the two after the alleged break-up was out of this world.

Others pointed out that it was very difficult for one to get that comfortable with his or her ex, when they are not together, and Eric should just come out clean and explain the Status of their relationship.

In the one minute video, the funny man is seen caressing Chantel while lying comfortably on her chest, as they jam to Otile Brown’s new song “Aiyana”.

In November 2019, Omondi made a U-turn on his alleged break up with girlfriend Chantal Juliet Grazioli, stating that they were still together.

Papa Jones on Depression

Khalighraph Jones opens up on hard times that left him depressed

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones aka Papa Jones recently opened up on getting into depression during the early days of his career.

The Yes Bana hit maker revealed that he was depressed because back then, life was tough for him.

The hard times he went through forced him to drop out of school when he was in the final year of high school.

According to Khali, the hard times made him think about taking his life many times, but he did not and that he is thankful things are working out now.

“Life never used to be like this, things were different way back. You know where I’m from Kayole 1960 and of course coming from such a place the usual stuff is expected. When I’m talking about the usual stuff I mean ni ngumu Maisha ilikua hard I remember I was having a conversation with your DJ and I told him mi niliachia shule form four not because I wanted to but because of the circumstance at that particular point, just like I said, Things never used to be the way they are now. Things used to be hard we had to undergo a lot of trial and tribulations and all that to elevate to this position but now we are happy God is good we are making moves.” said Papa Jones.

Robert Burale mourns the death of sister

Robert Burale

On Friday, City Preacher and motivational speaker Robert Burale announced the death of his sister Sarah.

In a post seen by #UhondoMtaani Burale said that he had no words to describe what he was feeling after receiving a call from the doctor that his sister had passed on.

He went on to state that their father and two brothers died before Sarah, adding that she fought a good fight and her race was over.

“My sister Sarah ...Words fail me ...The phone call from the doctor that you are no more hit me like a thunderbolt. This is hard....Really hard... Rest well my sister... Dad and our two brothers had gone before you...Enter into the Heavens triumphantly… You fought a good fight ....You ran a good race and have now finished your race. Rest well my sister Sarah....” wrote Burale.

DJ Krowbar’s new born hospitalized

Say a Prayer for Baby Imani- KTN’s DJ Krowbar as new born son is taken ill

KTN Presenter cum gospel DJ Karumba Ngatia aka DJ Krowbar a few days ago requested his Instagram family and fans to pray for his new born baby Imani Karumba after he was taken ill.

In a message shared by the Sunday Best DJ, his son has not been feeling well and he was asking God to heal him and save them from the regular hospital visits.

“God please bring this boy home... These hospital visits are tiring... 😞#SayAPrayerForBabyImani,” shared DJ Krowbar.

Krowbar and his wife Wanjiru Karumba welcomed a bouncing baby boy into their family on February 5th, 2020.

Nillan hospitalized

Zari Hassan’s son Nillan admitted in Hospital

Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz’s son Prince Nillan was this week hospitalized.

An update seen by #Uhondo said that Nillan was in hospital after developing some fever, and he was under the doctor’s care.

His mother Zari was the first to share the news after she posted a picture with him in a hospital bed with a caption that read, “My Lilman Nee is down with fever.”

This comes a few months after Ms Hassan was also in hospitalized. Through her SnapChat, the mother of five said that she was seriously sick.

“I’m seriously sick, but the devil is lying. I will be fine, its bad tonsillitis, fever, headache and chest infections. 3 drips Saturday, three drips today, save me lord,” wrote Zari Hassan.

Alice Kimanzi announces pregnancy

Alice Kimanzi pregnancy

Gospel singer Alice Kimanzi announced that she was pregnant with her first child, while flaunting her all grown baby bump, in an exquisite photo-shoot.

The Waambie singer and her producer husband, Gideon Kimanzi shared the news with their fans through their Instagram pages.

Ms Kimanzi went on to say that she prayed for her child and God had answered her prayer. She also encouraged families that are waiting to have children not to give up, because God is faithful and keeps His word.

“Like Hannah I can say for this child I prayed and the Lord has granted me my petition. I know God to be faithful...and to my mommies and daddies in waiting, don't give up or lose heart. May you, like Sarah, count Him to be faithful that promised! He has set His word above His name, it will not go back to Him void,” read Alice Kimanzi’s caption.

Presenter Cate Rira – Bahati war

Nation FM’s Cate Rira lectures Bahati after collabo with Bondoocks Gang

Media Personality Cate Rira a few days ago called out Singer Kevin Bahati following his recent collaboration with Gengetone Group Boondocks Gang.

The Nation FM Presenter in a video pointed out that it was high time radio presenters and fans stopped lying to musicians that they are on the right track, when clearly they have lost it.

Ms Rira stated that Bahati’s news song “Taniua” is mediocre and people should not shy away from telling him the truth.

Her sentiments were amplified by a number of her social media fans, who noted that the Kenyan music industry lacked genuine people who can help it grow beyond our borders.

“Bahati first of all this is some bunch of Nonsense kwangu, for lack of a better word and if you feel bad take it up with someone else. I’m gonna tell it out with so much passion. The reason as to why our Industry will never grow is because we allow Mediocrity. I don’t have a problem with Gengetone, it is good I love it and I dance to it, but when you don’t use effort to bring out or to even speak the real gospel now that’s some trash,” she said in Part.