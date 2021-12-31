RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Ulipewa Range Rover ukanyimwa akili - Butita makes fun of Ringtone Apoko

Cyprian Kimutai

Butita ni dawa ya Ringtone

Ulipewa Range Rover ukanyimwa akili - Butita blasts Ringtone Apoko
Ulipewa Range Rover ukanyimwa akili - Butita blasts Ringtone Apoko

Clout-chaser Ringtone Apoko has finally met his match. The self-proclaimed top gospel singer from East Africa tried to make fun of comedian Eddie Butita but to no avail.

On Thursday, December 30, Butita shared an image on Instagram where he was enjoying the December sun at the beach to which Apoko commented the following:

"SI UNGEBAKI NAIROBI PLACE UNAJULIKANA KWANINI ULIENDA PLACE WATU HAWAKUTAMBUI NOW U LONELY," said Apoko.

Apoko's comment was soon followed after by copious amount of laughing emojis from Kenyans who in anticipation of an online brawl set their seats waiting anxiously for Butita's response.

Ulipewa Range Rover ukanyimwa akili - Butita blasts Ringtone Apoko
Ulipewa Range Rover ukanyimwa akili - Butita blasts Ringtone Apoko Pulse Live Kenya

As the famous adage goes strike while the iron is hot, Butita did not disappoint. The script writer unleashed a comeback that will go down in 2021 history as the mother of all comebacks.

"Yani ulipewa RANGE ROVER ukanyimwa AKILI," Butita responded. There was no coming back. Just like in 1994 when George Foreman produced a perfectly timed right hand to knock out Michael Moorer, this bout was finished.

Cyprian Kimutai

Ulipewa Range Rover ukanyimwa akili - Butita makes fun of Ringtone Apoko

Ulipewa Range Rover ukanyimwa akili - Butita makes fun of Ringtone Apoko

