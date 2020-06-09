Award winning gospel singer Kevin Bahati has a new hairstyle in town and fans seem to been in disagreement with his new look.

On Monday, Mtoto wa Mama unleashed photos of his new hairstyle, asking his online family if his pink coloured hair looks good on him.

“NewLook a YES or NO ??? 📸@infinity_clix Hair 🌷@Eric_one_wash . All Girls Like My New Hairstyle 😉🌷 NIMEWEZA ama NIMECHOMA??” posed Bahati.

However, fans came in large numbers to comment on his new hairstyle, with a section saying his new style resembles the Covid-19 illustration.

Singer Kevin Bahati

Also Read: Diana Marua speaks after being linked to Jalang’o and his boys club

Singer Willy Paul was among those who commented, wondering if Diana Marua failed or did not advise her husband before he got his hair coloured.

“Sasa wewe, Diana hakukuambia ukweli bro?? I’m so disappointed ☹️ ume over do. Unaka pink panther 😂 ... pink panther wa masaku hahahaha @bahatikenya,” asked Willy Paul.

Kabi wa Jesus added “🤣😂😂 bro nakutafuta nikunyoe mwenyewe 🤣😂 @diana_marua how could you let this happen?”

Weezdom, his former signee opted to poke fun at his former boss saying “You're A Bright Guy With A Bright Future And Finally A Bright Hair... Nini Ingine Imebaki??😂”.

Singer Kevin Bahati

Radio Citizen's Jeridah Andayi said “Hiyo nywele inaweza shika moto aki 🤣”

Another user added “kinyanjui.elizabeth Aiii baha hiyo colour zii”

More Reactions

Fredrick Mirikau “Nywele inakaa coronavirus”

@WeezTheJokestar “Amekaa tu corona virus’

official_akilakenya “Am not 100% into it but if Diana likes it then why not,, 🔥”

Singer Kevin Bahati

maina_fay_77 “Umechoma, but if you're comfortable on it and Diana likes it, rock it”

tian_kyalo254 ‘Whue😂😂mkubwa.... Unachoma... 😂😂but its good to try new look”

mercykambua_ ‘Aiiiiiiiiii bahaa io Hapana rudisha black to”

Julius Wambua “@BahatiKenya Hizo dreads zinakaa spikes za Corona Virus”

_sharrez_ ‘Anakaa strawberry iko na kisonono🤣🤣🤣🤣🚮”

adella_kavini “Aliuliza diana permission kweli??😂😂😂”

22bradleyy ‘Bakisha kidogo tu afanane na covid🙌🏿”

i.sak_a “Kuna catoon flani iukaa ivi na ii nywele ni vile siijui jina😂😂wacha nisake”

elvis_popo “He looks dope 💯💯👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥”

milleymillan “Huu mwaka uishe tutajionea mengi 😂😂😂😂😂😂anakaa artists from Jamaica”