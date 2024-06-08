The sports category has moved to a new website.


Update on the premiere of Samidoh & Prince Indah's film, 'Kienyeji'

Charles Ouma

Ohangla maestro Prince Indah teamed up with Samidoh in the film that explores the issues of intermarriages in Kenya infusing Ohangla and Mugithi music

Ohangla maestro Prince Indah and Mugithi star Samidoh

Prince Indah has given an update on the much-anticipated premiere of their film, 'Kienyeji' that was also to mark Mugithi star, Samidoh.

The mugithi star, having excelled in music, was set to make his grand entry in acting, after teaming up with Prince Indah to serve their audience the best of their talent.

Taking to social media, Indah noted that the premiere has since been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

"On behalf of @malaikamusicals, @coolbeansmedia and @samidoh we regret to inform you that KIENYEJI FILM PREMIERE which was scheduled for tomorrow 8TH JUNE 2024 has been cancelled. We are aware of the much anticipations to this event but this action was due to unavoidable circumstances.” Prince Indah wrote.

He added that those who had purchased tickets for the premiere would be refunded, adding that the event will go down soon at a date that will be announced.

“We and the rest of the organizing committee had no choice but only to take this direction, cancelation. We are also sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you. To those who have already paid for tickets, your payment details from madfun.com shall be retrieved with immediate effect, and a refund done effectively. Once again, thank you for your unwavering support, we are much positive that the premier will happen soon."

Prince Indah had earlier on noted that he had since taken on a new challenge in the movie that promised to delve deep into the issues of intermarriages in Kenya and subsequential roadblocks to such kinds of relationships.

"Because of your consistent support and growth,Iam picking yet a new challenge This time as an Executive Producer for the eagerly awaited movie KIENYEJI.KIENYEJI is a film that explores the issues of intermarriages in Kenya and subsequential roadblocks to such kinds of relationships. It is starring @nyokabi_macharia and @ywayaxavier as the main protagonists.

“It also adopts a cultural, rich theme, societal integration through an infusion of Ohangla and Mugithi music. The movie is set to premiere this Saturday 8th June 2024 at KICC COMESA GROUND, Nairobi. Get your advance tickets from madfun.com as early as possible." Prince Indah noted.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
