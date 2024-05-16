The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Samidoh & Bernice's latest act sparks questions about their claimed family ties

Lynet Okumu

Buzz around U.S.-based Kenyan promoter Bernice Saroni & singer Samidoh comes months after she stated they're relatives and denied dating married men.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

U.S.-based Kenyan music promoter Bernice Saroni and popular singer Samidoh Muchoki have set social media abuzz following a recent photo they posted.

  • A photo of Bernice Saroni and Samidoh Muchoki has caused a stir on social media
  • Samidoh's cryptic caption has sparked speculation about their relationship
  • Bernice Saroni addressed her relationship with Samidoh in a 2023 interview, emphasising her moral stance against dating married men

The image, which shows Bernice Saroni comfortably resting in Samidoh's arms, coupled with a cryptic caption by the singer, has elicited a wave of mixed reactions from fans.

Posted on Samidoh's Instagram account on May 14, the photo captures the two smiling and seemingly enjoying each other's company.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki and Bernice Saroni
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki and Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Samidoh reunites with his children in Boston, after 8 months

However, it was Samidoh's accompanying caption that sparked the most curiosity and speculation among fans.

He wrote, "If we ever did something wrong together and the holy spirit touches you to confess one day... please confess your part only and don’t feature me in your nonsense! Again I say Please."

ADVERTISEMENT

This intriguing message left fans and followers pondering the nature of the relationship between Samidoh and Bernice, as well as the context behind the photograph.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki
Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I was polygamous man but now I am single – Samidoh declares

The comments section of Samidoh’s post quickly filled with fans and curious onlookers trying to decode the possible implications of the photo and its caption.

Some expressed amusement, others concerned, and many speculated about the dynamics between the individuals involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernice Saroni addressed her relationship with Samidoh in an interview conducted in October 2023.

She emphasiSed her moral stance against dating married men and described the notion of dating someone she considers family as taboo.

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni
Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Bernice Saroni finally shares truth about divorce from hubby & relationship with Samidoh

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernice also touched on the public's quickness to assume a romantic relationship whenever a man and woman are seen together.

Amidst rumours suggesting Bernice had a role in the alleged separation between Samidoh and his wife, Edday Nderitu, she made it clear that she had no involvement in their marital issues.

She expressed her respect and affection for Edday, highlighting their close relationship and her concern for Edday’s well-being and happiness.

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni and Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu
Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni and Samidoh's wife Edday Nderitu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, she dismissed any ongoing conflict with Karen Nyamu, another figure entangled in Samidoh’s complex personal life, stating that there is no bad blood between them.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DJ Joe Mfalme with his MC Hype Ballo

Strict conditions DJ Joe Mfalme's MC Hype Ballo must adhere to after release

Dem Wa Facebook and her dad ( Instagram)

Dem Wa Facebook introduces the special person behind her success

Yvette Obura ( Instagram)

Yvette Obura addresses whether she & Bahati are back together, reveals their only fight

The late Sheila Wegesha

Police probe Ohangla fan Sheila Wegesha's murder after being found dead in her home