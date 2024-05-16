U.S.-based Kenyan music promoter Bernice Saroni and popular singer Samidoh Muchoki have set social media abuzz following a recent photo they posted.
Samidoh & Bernice's latest act sparks questions about their claimed family ties
Buzz around U.S.-based Kenyan promoter Bernice Saroni & singer Samidoh comes months after she stated they're relatives and denied dating married men.
- A photo of Bernice Saroni and Samidoh Muchoki has caused a stir on social media
- Samidoh's cryptic caption has sparked speculation about their relationship
- Bernice Saroni addressed her relationship with Samidoh in a 2023 interview, emphasising her moral stance against dating married men
The image, which shows Bernice Saroni comfortably resting in Samidoh's arms, coupled with a cryptic caption by the singer, has elicited a wave of mixed reactions from fans.
Posted on Samidoh's Instagram account on May 14, the photo captures the two smiling and seemingly enjoying each other's company.
However, it was Samidoh's accompanying caption that sparked the most curiosity and speculation among fans.
He wrote, "If we ever did something wrong together and the holy spirit touches you to confess one day... please confess your part only and don’t feature me in your nonsense! Again I say Please."
Fans react to Samidoh's unusual post
This intriguing message left fans and followers pondering the nature of the relationship between Samidoh and Bernice, as well as the context behind the photograph.
The comments section of Samidoh’s post quickly filled with fans and curious onlookers trying to decode the possible implications of the photo and its caption.
Some expressed amusement, others concerned, and many speculated about the dynamics between the individuals involved.
Bernice Saroni Clarifies Her Relationship with Samidoh
Bernice Saroni addressed her relationship with Samidoh in an interview conducted in October 2023.
She emphasiSed her moral stance against dating married men and described the notion of dating someone she considers family as taboo.
Bernice also touched on the public's quickness to assume a romantic relationship whenever a man and woman are seen together.
Bernice answers to reports of breaking Samidoh's marriage
Amidst rumours suggesting Bernice had a role in the alleged separation between Samidoh and his wife, Edday Nderitu, she made it clear that she had no involvement in their marital issues.
She expressed her respect and affection for Edday, highlighting their close relationship and her concern for Edday’s well-being and happiness.
Furthermore, she dismissed any ongoing conflict with Karen Nyamu, another figure entangled in Samidoh’s complex personal life, stating that there is no bad blood between them.
