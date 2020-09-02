Socialite Vera Sidika has left members of the team “Mafisi Sacco” salivating over her curvaceous body after striping down for the gram.

On Tuesday, the Bootylicious queen took the internet by storm with her tiny Bikini photo, as she exposed acres of skin on the gram, leaving many drooling over her curves with crazy reactions.

A cross check by Pulse Live indicates that the photo in question has attracted all kinds of comments and by the time of publishing this article it had over 2900 comments.

“Comment using a movie title 😂 ....I’m actually dressed up y’all just gotta ZOOM to see it. 😉🤷🏽‍♀️MOMBASA Rahaaaaaa Tena Sanaaaaaa duh 🙆🏾‍♀️ @buoart” Vera captioned that photo in question.

However, a section of fans who were not impressed by Vera’s over exposed body moved in quickly to dress her up using Photoshop, something that left her in stitches.

millyayuma01 “Vera unanini kwakweli hela unazo Nini inafanya upost tako lako hili la kichina nyie ndio munafanya corona inazidi KENYA duh 🙌”

Reactions from Netizens

jackyvike “Mwana Vera, Inzi na tudako twa tudi , reka ngone”

dimanmkareclassics “Amina lubambe bibi ya lingoroo zooom😂”

trisha_khalid “Mbona unatufokeaaaaaa💕💕😝😝😝😝”

antoniothemc “I was driving, Nieweka GARI kando Kwanza 🤣🤣 Weeh!”

nimrodnick “50 shades of @queenveebosset 🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️”

presenterdmike “Vera nakutafuta aiseew...kama utachelewa kurudi Nairobi itabidi ikifate Mombasa aki...😂😂😂”

cess_wainaina “Seems like only. fans will be seeing alot today”

nebulazzkenya “Olympus Has fallen”

joseplatnumz_ “AKI SASA TUTAMALIZA SABUNI LEO”

clementraymond04 “Kwa picha izo alafu mnataka corona ipote inchi kwenu😂😂😂😂”

vive_wekulo96 “Yaani sisi wasichana wenine tulizaliwa aje na cellutile mlima mzima na stretch marks, eeeeeish senje you too fine🔥”

arthuruwimana “my zooming skills got all in vain😂😂😂”

patrickmurinte “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ seriously Vera you make me go crazy”

victor__w_kenya “😂😂😂 @queenveebosset umeamua wanyonge na angle ya dhambi?”

rima_wa_bally “You’re trying too hard to stay relevant!”

kimirinyvictor82 “umebeba hadi ya jirani😂”

lizben_kim “@queenveebosset acha nizoom in hapo kwa matacore😁😁😁🤩lakini im straight❤️”

magana254 “leo nikunyonga na maji ya mbosho”

drawde_kram “Am talking wap wap touch dat dingly dangly”

misiani_tre “Tumekosea wapi yayee why are you doing this to Married men 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂!!!!!”

su.nffflowerrrrr “You never cease surprising wananchi shikwekwe!🤣😂🙌”

nasrayusuff “I found myself zooming😭😭😭😭God forgive me😭”