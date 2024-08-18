The sports category has moved to a new website.

Video of Pastor Ng'ang'a's exchange with Kasmuel McOure lookalike lights up social media

Charles Ouma

While trying to recall the name of the popular activist, a confused Pastor Ng'ang'a is seen questioning the young congregant to confirm his identity.

Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng'ang'a
Neno Evangelism preacher Pastor Ng’ang’a

A video of popular city preacher, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a interaction with a young man in his church has caused excitement on social media.

The young man who bears striking resemblance to popular activist and social media personality Kasmuel McOure caught pastor Ng’ang’a’s eye during a church service.

The undated clip shows the preacher questioning the young man who had lined up for prayers and healing at Neno Evangelism Centre.

From facial features to hairstyle, skin complexion and height, the resemblance left Pastor Ng'ang'a confused.

While trying to recall the name of the popular activist, a confused Pastor Ng’ang’a is seen questioning the young congregant to confirm his identity.

"Wewe sio yule Gen Z, sio huyu yule, anaitwa nani yule Ka…eh, Samwel. ("You’re not that one, right? The one named Ka…Samwel) Ng'ang'a is seen questioning with the congregation helping him out with the activist’s name.

A side by side image of the young man in Pastor Nga'ng'a's church and activist Kasmuel McOure
A side by side image of the young man in Pastor Nga'ng'a's church and activist Kasmuel McOure

"You’re not that one? Not him? What's his name?" the preacher adds, unconvinced that the young man is not the popular activist who became a social media sensation following the recent wave of protests led by Gen Zs.

"Hehe, Samuel, right? Ka? Kasmuel? You're not Kasmuel?"The preacher asked with the young man asserting that he is not the activist.

The preacher then goes ahead and shares part of what he knows about the activist

“Kasmuel ni yule niliona juzi akisema alisomea shule moja sijui wanapewa lunch, Saturday wanaenda nje ( Kasmuel is the one I heard the other day stating that he went to one school where they were provided with lunch and allowed to go out of school on Saturdays),” the preacher remarked in his conversation with the young congregant.

With the crowd reeling in laughter, Pastor Ng’ang’a steered the conversation back to the young man’s concerns that saw him seek divine intervention from the preacher.

The young man shares that he has been having persistent headaches even after taking painkillers and thoughts of taking his life.

After briefly enquiring his marital status, Pastor Ng’ang’a is seen ordering out unseen forces believed to be behind the young man’s woes.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
