'Rieng Genje’ singer Ngesh Bad Gal showered with love after returning to hawking

Charles Ouma

The ‘Rieng Genje’ Gengetone sensation Mary Wangeci alias Ngesh Bad Gal wowed fans with her lyrical prowess and became an internet sensation

Viral Gengetone singer Mary Wangeci alias Ngesh Kaveve Kazoze has resumed hawking.

A video seen by this writer shows that talented singer hawking ladies' handbags with a friend.

"One day itajipa#" she wrote.

She told fans that selling handbags is her side hustle which she juggles with making music, a hustle she is proud of with fans encouraging her.

Walahi keep it up nakuaminia,” Wrote one fan going by the moniker Blackninja wrote:

👑Wamaitha 👑Karanu was impressed by the quality of her merchandise and reached out to place an order writing: Ngesh do you do deliveries...I need two...ya black na ya white ....ama nkujie.location plz

Ngesh wowed her fans with her hilarious lyrics, complete with flow and rhyme which displayed her talent with many opining that she is destined for greatness in the entertainment industry.

The song has more than 704,000 views on YouTube barely a month after it was released with Spider Clan curving out a niche in the competitive entertainment industry.

In a recent interview, the singer revealed that her rate card currently stands at Shh300,000, promising that her crew would give a great performance.

"Without that, I can't perform. They have money and they can easily afford that," she explained.

Riding on the wave of the hit song, the 22-year-old was gifted Sh20,000 by Kenyan businessman Kiddo who also offered to sponsor her next project, both audio and video.

Ngesh who also goes by the moniker bad Gal wa Vasha also received a free hair makeover from Ezmohaircentre in the wake of her fame.

