10 Gengetone hits with most YouTube views

This unique subgenre of Kenyan hip hop pushed boundaries, not only with its sometimes abrasive and noisy delivery but also in its unapologetic advocacy for unpopular subjects.

Despite the disapproval it faced, Gengetone has managed to solidify its position in the Kenyan music scene.

Here is a list of ten major hits raking in over 1 million YouTube Views and still counting

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuna Kuna

'Kuna Kuna' by Vic West featuring Furthermore, Savara, and Brandy Maina, released on October 10, 2022, has garnered an impressive 18 million views.

This collaboration showcases the fusion of Gengetone with other musical styles, creating a unique and catchy sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheza Kama Wewe Remix

Trio Mio's 'Cheza Kama Wewe Remix featuring Mejja, Exray, and Nellythegoon, released in November 2020, has gained popularity with over 12 million views.

This collaboration demonstrates the genre's ability to captivate listeners and create infectious party anthems.

Sipangwingwi

ADVERTISEMENT

Exray Taniua's 'Sipang'wing'wi' featuring Trio Mio and Ssaru, released on October 30, 2021, has amassed 8.8 million views.

The song showcases the versatility and creativity within the Gengetone genre, capturing the attention of fans with its unique blend of energetic rap verses and melodic hooks.

Pandana

Ethic, the group that burst onto the scene with the viral hit 'Lamba Lolo' in 2019, continues to make waves with their song 'Pandana,' which has garnered 7.3 million views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethic's ability to consistently produce well-received tracks has solidified their place in the Gengetone movement.

Kishash

Lil Maina's 'Kishash,' featuring Ndovu Kuu has been a recent hit, amassing 7 million views within a short period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The catchy and infectious nature of this song has contributed to its rapid rise in popularity.

Kaskie Vibaya Uko kwenu

'Kaskie Vibaya Uko kwenu' by Fathermoh and Ssaru, released in February 2023, showcases the genre's continuous growth and evolution.

This track combines hard-hitting beats with captivating vocals, demonstrating the genre's ability to push boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wabebe

Gwaash and 34Gang's 'Wabebe,' released in 2019, continues to enjoy popularity with 6 million views.

This early Gengetone hit resonates with listeners, showcasing the genre's ability to create memorable and enjoyable tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mathogothanio

KRG The Don's 'Mathogothanio,' featuring Boondoks Gang and Dj Lyta, released in November 2022, has gained 3.8 million views.

The fusion of reggae, dancehall, and Gengetone elements in this track highlights the genre's versatility and ability to cross musical boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miondoko (kale Kadance)

Rico Gang and Mbuzi Gang's 'Miondoko (kale Kadance),' released in December 2022, introduced a new dance that took social media by storm.