Wajackoyah: Why I stormed out of Masinde Muliro University Graduation Ceremony

Wajackoyah revealed that he led a section of attendants in storming out of the event after he was ignored and treated like sh*t.

He noted that after the Vice Chancellor ignored him, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was asked by other academics to recognize him, but the latter too failed to do so, leading to his walk-out in protest.

“Attending this year’s graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro university in Kakamega . I was invited by the VC gowned and treated like shit. I had to leave after listening to Murkomen’s... The guy was asked to recognize me after the same VC ignored me despite plea from other academics. But it was a good thing as people followed me in protest” Wajackoyah wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

He shared an invitation letter confirming that he had indeed been invited as a guest only to end up being ignored.

"On behalf of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology Council, Senate, Management Board, Staff, Students and the Graduating Class of 2023, 1 cordially invite you to the 20th graduation ceremony at the main Campus on Kakamega - Webuye road.

“This auspicious occasion will be held on 1st December, 2023 at the graduation Square beginning 9.00 am. It will begin with the Vice Chancellor's breakfast at 7:30 am at the Vice Chancellor's Boardroom followed by an academic procession at 8:30 a.m," reads the invitation letter in part.

While speaking during the 20th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University on December 1, CS Murkomen who presided over the event told the graduates that success means many things to different people.

He shared that despite some considering him successful owing to his rank in government, he has dropped out of PhD classes severally

“In 2008 I registered to be a Ph.D. student but I did not even go past six months. I repeated again while I was in the Senate and I did not go beyond six months. So as they admire me, I admire what they have conquered,” Murkomen stated.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega

He cautioned the graduates not to view money as the ultimate success, noting that good relationships and good health are just as important.

“Every other term, there are two, three, four or five Members of Parliament who are saved from committing suicide. They have a good salary and good offices.