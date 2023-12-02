The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Wajackoyah: Why I stormed out of Masinde Muliro University Graduation Ceremony

Charles Ouma

I had to leave after listening to Murkomen’s...it was a good thing as people followed me in protest - George Wajackoyah

George Wajackoyah during the 20th Graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology
George Wajackoyah during the 20th Graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology

Roots party leader and 2022 presidential elections candidate George Wajackoyah has divulged that he was forced to storm out of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) graduation ceremony on Friday, December 01, 2023.

Recommended articles

Wajackoyah revealed that he led a section of attendants in storming out of the event after he was ignored and treated like sh*t.

He noted that after the Vice Chancellor ignored him, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen was asked by other academics to recognize him, but the latter too failed to do so, leading to his walk-out in protest.

“Attending this year’s graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro university in Kakamega . I was invited by the VC gowned and treated like shit. I had to leave after listening to Murkomen’s... The guy was asked to recognize me after the same VC ignored me despite plea from other academics. But it was a good thing as people followed me in protestWajackoyah wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT
George Wajackoyah (centre) during the 20th Graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology
George Wajackoyah (centre) during the 20th Graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology Pulse Live Kenya

He shared an invitation letter confirming that he had indeed been invited as a guest only to end up being ignored.

"On behalf of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology Council, Senate, Management Board, Staff, Students and the Graduating Class of 2023, 1 cordially invite you to the 20th graduation ceremony at the main Campus on Kakamega - Webuye road.

“This auspicious occasion will be held on 1st December, 2023 at the graduation Square beginning 9.00 am. It will begin with the Vice Chancellor's breakfast at 7:30 am at the Vice Chancellor's Boardroom followed by an academic procession at 8:30 a.m," reads the invitation letter in part.

READ: CS Murkomen speaks on dropping out of Ph.D. course twice

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking during the 20th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University on December 1, CS Murkomen who presided over the event told the graduates that success means many things to different people.

He shared that despite some considering him successful owing to his rank in government, he has dropped out of PhD classes severally

“In 2008 I registered to be a Ph.D. student but I did not even go past six months. I repeated again while I was in the Senate and I did not go beyond six months. So as they admire me, I admire what they have conquered,” Murkomen stated.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya

He cautioned the graduates not to view money as the ultimate success, noting that good relationships and good health are just as important.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every other term, there are two, three, four or five Members of Parliament who are saved from committing suicide. They have a good salary and good offices.

“You know CEOs and big people who in your own eyes, you see they are successful, but they are not. Define your parameters of success. Define what God has called you to do and live by those parameters,” CS Murkomen advised.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wajackoyah: Why I stormed out of Masinde Muliro University Graduation Ceremony

Wajackoyah: Why I stormed out of Masinde Muliro University Graduation Ceremony

Andrew Kibe lights up social media with action at JKIA after returning to Kenya

Andrew Kibe lights up social media with action at JKIA after returning to Kenya

Watch Diamond dispatch security to recover valuable after encounter with rowdy fans

Watch Diamond dispatch security to recover valuable after encounter with rowdy fans

Dbanj officially cleared of controversial rape allegation from 2020

Dbanj officially cleared of controversial rape allegation from 2020

DP Gachagua graces Samidoh's big day at Parklands Sports Club [Photos]

DP Gachagua graces Samidoh's big day at Parklands Sports Club [Photos]

Junior Nyong'o recalls sharing news of his 1st animation series role with Lupita

Junior Nyong'o recalls sharing news of his 1st animation series role with Lupita

MCA Tricky shares his master's grades as he enters final year of study in engineering

MCA Tricky shares his master's grades as he enters final year of study in engineering

John Allan Namu's brainchild marks 8 years, he reveals major lessons learnt

John Allan Namu's brainchild marks 8 years, he reveals major lessons learnt

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

TV47 Presenter Liz Mutuku

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

Betty Bayo and her husband Hiram Gitau

Betty Bayo teams up with hubby to throw exquisite birthday for son Danny

Mulamwah's girlfriend Ruth K

Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy