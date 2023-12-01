The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Murkomen speaks on dropping out of Ph.D. course twice

Denis Mwangi

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that he dropped out of his Ph.D. twice after grappling with the course.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega

A Ph.D. is the highest level of academic achievement and typically involves advanced research and the completion of a doctoral dissertation.

Recommended articles

While speaking during a graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University on December 1, CS Murkomen told the graduates that success means many things to different people.

He explained that some of his former classmates viewed him as successful because of his status in Kenya’s political landscape but he considered them successful for completing their Ph.D.s while he was unable to.

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“In 2008 I registered to be a Ph.D. student but I did not even go past six months. I repeated again while I was in the Senate and I did not go beyond six months. So as they admire me, I admire what they have conquered,” he spoke.

The CS cautioned that if the graduates do not define the parameters of their own success, they will constantly compare themselves with other people, which could lead to depression and other mental health issues.

He also warned that money should not be viewed as the only definition of success, adding that good relationships and good health are just as important.

READ: Murkomen lists wheelbarrow in his Sh550 million estate

“Every other term, there are two, three, four or five Members of Parliament who are saved from committing suicide. They have a good salary and good offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know CEOs and big people who in your own eyes, you see they are successful, but they are not. Define your parameters of success. Define what God has called you to do and live by those parameters,” CS Murkomen advised.

Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya

He told the graduates that they should take the opportunities they get seriously and make a living by striving to be better than those currently employed.

He gave an example of an intern in his ministry who will be retained after his intervention because she showed a lot of promise by working harder than her senior colleagues.

READ: CS Murkomen oozes style with his Sh2M watch & Sh150K pens [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was in the office the other day and I was told that one of the ladies who works in the office is an intern. I asked how an intern can be better than those who are already employed in this ministry I told the officers who work under us to make sure they find a way of retaining her in the ministry because if her diligence and hard work,” CS Murkomen said.

Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega
Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Graduates during the 23th graduation ceremony at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega Pulse Live Kenya
  • Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.
  • Master of Laws (LLM) – 2007 American University’s Washington College of Law, Washington DC, USA.
  • Master of Laws (LLM) – 2006 University of Pretoria, Pretoria South Africa.
  • Diploma in Law, 2006 Kenya School of Law.
  • Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), 2004.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Murkomen speaks on dropping out of Ph.D. course twice

CS Murkomen speaks on dropping out of Ph.D. course twice

Paul Mackenzie handed 2 sentences without option to pay fine

Paul Mackenzie handed 2 sentences without option to pay fine

Is U.S. probing Uhuru links to $2B Eurobond? Ex-CIA correspondent responds

Is U.S. probing Uhuru links to $2B Eurobond? Ex-CIA correspondent responds

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

Karen Nyamu educates senators on hidden meaning of 'Aluta' club trend

Senate to probe 2023 KCPE discrepancies before students join secondary school

Senate to probe 2023 KCPE discrepancies before students join secondary school

Itumbi defends Raila-diehard Nuru Okang'a after his arrest

Itumbi defends Raila-diehard Nuru Okang'a after his arrest

How SHIF contributions will affect unemployed & non-salaried Kenyans

How SHIF contributions will affect unemployed & non-salaried Kenyans

Ruto announces free cash for 1.2 million borrowers on Hustler Fund [Qualifications]

Ruto announces free cash for 1.2 million borrowers on Hustler Fund [Qualifications]

Killers of Justice Effie Owuor's farm manager jailed

Killers of Justice Effie Owuor's farm manager jailed

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during the 14th Anniversary of the Joyful Women Organisation, Kasarani, Nairobi County

Ruto defends new compulsory 2.75% deduction for salaried Kenyans

Nairobi Water Managing Director Nahashon Muguna

Nairobi residents to experience water rationing despite overflowing dams

NYS receruits in a parade

NYS announces UK job opportunities for its graduates [Requirements]

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu introduced his wife Jemimah Machogu to the public on Friday, November 24, during a graduation ceremony at Taita Taveta University.

CS Machogu introduces wife with whom he has 5 children, 3 of whom are doctors