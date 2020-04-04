Wambui Kamiru Collymore, the wife to the late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore took to twitter to reminisce the life she shared with Bob, as she celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

Ms Wambui thanked Bob for always being in her corner.

"4 years today, you made me, Mrs. C. Thank you for always being in my corner, Mr. C"read her tweet.

Wambui Kamiru’s message to the late Bob Collymore as she celebrates their wedding anniversary

The two wed in April 2016, in an invite-only wedding at an up market residence in Kitisuru, Nairobi. The simplicity of the wedding shocked many Kenyans who thought it would be an expensive lavish ceremony.

The bride wore a simple white dress which matched perfectly with her groom’s white shirt and trousers.

Fellow Kenyans joined her in celebrating the anniversary, sending comforting messages and assuring her of support and prayers in these trying times. They revealed how much they had missed him, saying if he were alive, he would be in the front line helping Kenyans fight Coronavirus.

I miss being your personal Paparazi

On 13th January 2020, she penned down a lovely birthday message to her hubby reminiscing the good old days when he was still alive.

In her message, Ms Kamiru mentioned that she misses being Collymore’s personal paparazzi in many of their failed selfies. Ms Kamiru added that she will continue loving the CEO.

"Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies. 6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you. Happy Birthday @bobcollymore I continue to love you,” shared Wambui.

Collymore passed away at the age of 61 on 1st July 2019 after battling with Acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Here are some of the comments;

@ZKhulaidi Happy anniversary Mrs C i can only imagine how he would be in the frontline helping the country fight COVID-19 in whatever way he can. We miss Bob.

@KiturRoger Happy anniversary Mrs. C. You the best

@kibukofridah RIP Mr C; Kenya lost a gallant soldier. Pole Mrs C may the Lord continue comforting you.

@CnNyce I believe at such a time like this he would have gone full throttle to support the fight against Covid19... Surely he is an angel

@DianaSifuna Sending you warm thoughts and hugs. Happy anniversary ❤🙏🏾

@Jimmy57437205 Bob taught me how to take on those job interviews...thanks to him I am where I am today...Excellent man he is...Am thankful and happy anniversary

@Dickygichuki Be comforted sister. Always praying that God will continue strengthening you

@TruphyH Congratulations on your marriage anniversary...4 years is a commendable time to be in marriage ...I pray you continue to thank God for allowing you to be Mrs C.praying with you for strength and grace through it all