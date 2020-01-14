Ex-Machachari actress to stage a walk to the president’s office in a bid to bring back kidnapped brother

Former Machachari actress Wanjiku Mburu popularly known as Mama Baha will stage a walk to President Uhuru Kenyatta's office on the 28th of January.

The actress disclosed that the walk will be from Nairobi West to State House in a bid to try and attract the president’s attention whom she had visited earlier in an attempt to bring back his brother who was kidnapped in 2013.

"We hosted @ItsWanjikuMburu on Morning Vybez, sharing her story with @Kwambox & @Brianmbunde. She will be doing a walk to the president's office on 28th January 2020, as she continues to push for help towards bringing her brother Georgie back home. Get in touch with her through her social pages for more information on the walk. #VybezMVP" read the Radio's post.

Tragedy and trauma

A few weeks ago, Mama Baha shared a video on her social media highlighting the governments futile attempt to bring back her brother who is being held hostage in Mogadishu.

Ms Wanjiku opened up on the tragedy and trauma her family has been going through for the past 6 years and how the government failed to keep their word after promises of immediate action.

“In hushed tones I was told, I’m in a meeting I’ll call you later, this went on for a while until they no longer bothered to pick my calls. See Mr President my brother was kidnapped and its now 3 years since and there’s nothing from you or your office. After everything has been said, its been said but nothing done” read part of the letter to the President which she wrote in 12th August 2017.

