Wanjiku Mburu popularly known as Mama Baha of Machachari took to Instagram to narrate how the Government broke its promises and failed to bring back her brother after he was kidnapped in 2013.

The actress opened up on the tragedy and the trauma the family has been going through for the past 6 years and how the Government failed to keep their word after promises of immediate action.

“In hushed tones I was told, I’m in a meeting I’ll call you later, this went on for a while until they no longer bothered to pick my calls. See Mr President my brother was kidnapped and its now 3 years since and there’s nothing from you or your office. After everything has been said, its been said but nothing done” Read part of the letter to the President which she wrote in 12th August 2017.

Former Machachari actress heartbreaking story of Government’s attempts to bring back kidnapped brothe

Netizens sympathized with her and the family hoping that her brother would be brought home. Others were angered with the Government for failing to keep their promises and help the family.

juliet9974 This is so heartbreaking 😢😢😢😢. May he come home soon. May God see you through 🙏🏽🙏🏽.

mucheru_ian Sad In deed😥😥😥😥😰

cariowkey This is very sad may God answer your prayers #bringgeorgehome

sir_nellyvictor The system is messed up,no humanity ...#BringGeorgerHome praying for the best

sifacrochets Something has to be done

nalutori123 #bringgeorgehome may God protect him❤️🙏

elijahmiano So sad 😭

lgshiks 6yrs! Uhuruto are surely aliens! Ata visit?

mugambijunior So sorry,..he was such a bubbly guy#bringgeorgehome

Video (Courtesy)