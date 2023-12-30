Weezdom flaunts new love interest weeks after breakup with Mylee Staicey

The singer took to social media to share with the world that he is in love and back to dating, flaunting his new lover.

The 'Happily ever after' shared a series of photos, making it clear to the world that he is in love and has nothing more to desire.

"Ukiwa Na Mali safi Kama hii unaweza taka nini ingine?😍" the singer asked alongside one of the many photos that he shared online.

"Aky Mapenzi Wewe😊 @gitta_music ❤️❤️❤️" he added in yet another post in which he tagged the lady in question.

The news was however met with speculation that it could be aimed at creating a buzz before releasing a song.

Gimmicks have become common with Kenyan entertainers, content creators and celebrities prior to releasing projects.

The lady in question identifies as Joy Joseph and has interest in music.

”Professional diplomat, Music be my love language🎧 golden voice, the next big tune🎤keeps fit 💦, Go getter 😌, Banker @stanbicke 😇” reads her profile on social media.

Weezdom recently parted ways with Mylee Staicey and took to social media urging her to return the engagement ring which he used while proposing to her before things went south.

Breakup with Mylee Staicey and demanding ring back

In an earlier interview, the singer shared that the ring in question cost Sh100,000.

"Someone tell Mylee to return the engagement ring I gave her! I bought it at Ksh100K, and I want it back," Weezdom stated, adding that the ring in question should be with the person he loves who happens not to be his ex-lover.

"Iyo pete inafaa kuwa na mtu ambaye napenda na si yeye," he added.

The pair that had been in an on and off relationship parted ways in Novemebr with the singer accusing Mylee of disrespecting his mother.