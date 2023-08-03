The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Weezdom - Healthy beef & creative showbizz can help revive Kenyan music industry

Lynet Okumu

Weezdom cited past beef between Bahati & Willy Paul as an example of a healthy rivalry that sparked public interest in showbiz

Weezdom
Weezdom

Kenyan musician Weezdom recently spoke out about the prevailing notion that the country's music industry is lagging behind.

In a conversation with a local media house on August 2, he pointed out that the artists themselves are to blame for the current state of affairs.

Drawing from his experience both as an industry insider and a Tanzanian music enthusiast, Weezdom highlighted the key differences that make Tanzanian music more successful in Kenya contrast to the Kenyan music.

Weezdom
Weezdom Weezdom Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Weezdom hurls unprintables at ex-girlfriend Mylee Staicey [Screenshot]

He observed that Tanzanian artists' creativity and showbiz choices have contributed to the excitement surrounding their music, while the Kenyan music industry appears to be lacking in such elements.

"According to the way mimi nimekuwa kwa industry na pia shabiki wa Mziki ya tanzania, ukifuatilia vitu zao zinabamba. Huku kwetu hakunaga news. Huku kwet watu wanavaa marinda, kamisi. Lakini kule wasee wankomoana unaangalia unaona hii kitu ni interesting. Industry yetu ya Kenya inalzk hiyo," Weezdom said.

Weezdom also reminisced about the days when beef, though prevalent, was healthier and commercially viable.

He cited the beef between artists Bahati and Willy Paul as an example of a healthy rivalry that sparked public interest in the showbiz.

However, he lamented the trend of senseless and immature beefs that currently plague the industry, calling for a more constructive approach.

"Kama kuna beef ilikua inanibamba na ilikua healthy kibiashara ni sisemi hivo ati kwa sababu nilikua manager ama artist wa Bahati. Beef ya bahati na Willy Paul ilikua healthy kwa hii showbiz. Lakini ilikaa ikakua ya kijinga. Huku kwetu kumebore bro. Industry imelala," he said.

Kenyan gospel artist Weezdom
Kenyan gospel artist Weezdom Pulse Live Kenya
Weezdom shed light on comedian Eric Omondi's bold claim to save the Kenyan music industry.

While acknowledging Eric's ambition, Weezdom emphasized the need for genuine industry knowledge and examples to lead the way.

"Eric anasema yeye tu ndio anweza kuokoa industry ya muziki Kenya. kama angekua anjua industry angetuonyesha example na kupush Miss P. Alisema atamfanya awe Zuchu.

"Asidhani kufanya msanii ajulikane ni rahisi. Hapa tuko vita. Wabongo wameinvade hapa. Akina Mario na Jay melody wanasikilizwa huku, na bado hatujaenda kwa Nigerians," he said.

Kenyan gospel artist Weezdom
Kenyan gospel artist Weezdom Pulse Live Kenya
Nominations are now Open for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

He pointed out that Kenyan artists are grappling with stiff competition from Tanzanian musicians like Mario and Jay Melody, whose music has found a receptive audience in Kenya.

According to him, only artists understand this dynamic and not comedians like Eric.

The musician urged the industry to shift its focus from promoting mediocrity to uplifting talented artists.

Weezdom
Weezdom Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed concern that while some artists receive attention for their controversial antics, the truly gifted musicians are overlooked.

Weezdom emphasized the importance of genuine artistic expressions and creative innovation, urging fellow artists to engage in meaningful content creation.

Sisis tumekuwa wasee wakupea mediocrity attention wakati kuna wasanii wazuri Tusifanye kiki za utoto Kaa chini tu, fikiria kitu. Tunahitaji kuona beef. Mafans wanapenda hizo vitu.

Weezdom
Weezdom Pulse Live Kenya
Opening up about his personal journey, Weezdom shared that he took a break from music to explore new ventures.

Despite his temporary absence from the music scene, he revealed that he has been working on a reality TV show called 'Take Me Home, which airs on DSTV.

Lynet Okumu
