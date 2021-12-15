Whatever you say has consequences - DJ MO warns Pozee and Diana Marua

Speaking to journalists, the famous gospel DJ told both parties that celebrities are under a lot of scrutiny. "As a celebrity, before you speak anything, make sure you have thought about the repercussions."

Size 8's husband was responding to the allegations Marua made Diana against Willy Paul in a video that has since gone viral.

Willy Paul and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, December 9, Diana Marua went public with allegations that Pozze tried to rape her a few years ago.

“I have been crying since I opened up in this video; this was simply the worst day of my life and a horror moment to any woman who has come across rape or almost got raped.

I'm still in disbelief that a man can forcefully attempt to rape you but because they've noticed you went silent they still clout chase with your name lying to the public that they have slept with you just for clout. is that a confirmation of what you did???,” he said.

She has also said that she has filed a case in court against Willy Paul.

“You even cross the limits and sing about it to clout chase for the sake of saving your already dead numbers & career???

How do you even lack respect to that extent??? You even dare mention my kids in your nonsense??? where is your respect for mothers & women??? is that how you disrespect your mother?

Diana Marua and Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Hours after the release of the video, Willy Paul opted to take legal action against Bahati's wife.

In a statement, Pozze said that he will be suing Diana Marua for defamation and character assassination. He mentioned that his longtime nemesis Bahati is using his wife to settle scores with him.

“I am shocked by the false and utter defamatory allegations labeled against me by D, my longtime friend, the same has injured my reputation as a parent, father and public figure.