On Sunday, Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize failed to perform at NRGWave Festival Mombasa edition on grounds that organizers of the event went against their Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU).

According to his Manager Jembe ni Jembe, organizers failed to pay his artiste the remaining balance as earlier agreed making it hard for him (Harmonize) to show up on stage and entertain revelers who had turned up in large numbers.

The manager argued that organizers of the event were collecting money from the gate, before they could pay them the remaining amount.

Harmonize. Why Harmonize did not perform at NRGWAVE Mombasa Edition

They messed up

“Was not paid in full. Am very sorry…The fans wanted to see Harmonize. They messed. Hawakuwa wamejipanga, they were collecting from the gate to come pay us the balance. Am at the airport tunaondoka to start Tandahimba for show Kesho,” reads a number of message from Jembe ni Jembe.

The standoff between Harmonize and the NRGWave organizers caused confusion, as only Harmonize failed to show up on stage.

This is not the first time that Konde Boy is failing to perform in Kenya due to misunderstandings.

Why Harmonize did not perform at NRGWAVE Mombasa Edition

Not the first time

Last year, the artiste also failed to show up on stage at the Chaget Festival, under the same circumstances of not being paid full amount.

His then Manager Mr Puaz defended his artiste saying according to the MOU, they were to be paid in USD but the promoter showed up claiming that the money was in the car, a thing that was not true.

In most cases when a promoter books an artiste, he/she is supposed to pay at least 50 percent of the agreed amount upon signing the agreement and the other amount before the artiste goes on stage or upon touch down ahead of the event.

Burna boy. Why Harmonize did not perform at NRGWAVE Mombasa Edition

Despite the Konde Boy disappointment, other acts like Khaligraph Jones, Jua Cali, Nameless and Burna Boy staged an electrifying performance.

However, reports indicate that Burna Boy also had issues before agreeing to step on stage and have a one on one with his fans in Mombasa.