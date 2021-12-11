RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The episode was filmed in 2019.

American actor and rapper Will Smith [Instagram/WillSmith]
American actor and rapper Will Smith [Instagram/WillSmith]

Will Smith’s wild new nature series, “Welcome to Earth,” follows the actor as he takes his trademark enthusiasm and explores the far-flung corners of the world.

Recommended articles

For instance, the latest episode sees the Hollywood icon use never-before-seen technology to track wildebeest herd movements in the Serengeti in the middle of the night.

The series (now streaming on Disney+) follows the 53 year old, as he takes his trademark quips, enthusiasm and adventurous spirit into remote slices of the natural world to discover and explore hidden places that the average person can’t reach.

In the episode “Mind of the Swarm,” Smith journeys to the Serengeti in neighbouring Tanzania to watch lions and wildebeest herd movements in the dead of night.

In order to get clear shots of them, the show used military-grade drones that haven’t been used in “civilian circumstances” before, Executive producer Jane Root told journalists.

“That was stuff borrowed from the army, in order to film those things in pitch darkness. So, there’s a lot of innovation that has to go on.

Sometimes what you’re doing is you’re taking technology from another place and applying it to this world, and that’s what gives you the results you’re looking for,” Root said.

Serengeti is the most popular national park amongst 16 National Parks that Tanzania has.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Kageni to retired from Radio, Nyashinski weds in Private wedding & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Maina Kageni to retired from Radio, Nyashinski weds in Private wedding & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Kahush inspired by Nyashinki's wedding says he's next

Kahush inspired by Nyashinki's wedding says he's next

Savara releases debut single 'Balance' and it's a banger [Video]

Savara releases debut single 'Balance' and it's a banger [Video]

Weezdom breaks silence after Willy Paul mentioned him in his defence

Weezdom breaks silence after Willy Paul mentioned him in his defence

New twist as Willy Paul opts to sue Diana Marua over attempted rape claims

New twist as Willy Paul opts to sue Diana Marua over attempted rape claims

Willy Paul’s first statement after Diana Marua accused him of attempted rape

Willy Paul’s first statement after Diana Marua accused him of attempted rape

Willy Paul attempted to rape me - Diana Marua speaks out [Video]

Willy Paul attempted to rape me - Diana Marua speaks out [Video]

Trending

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Communication Authority of Kenya Director general Ezra Chiloba

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend