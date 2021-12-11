Will Smith's latest show features an episode in neighbouring Tanzania

For instance, the latest episode sees the Hollywood icon use never-before-seen technology to track wildebeest herd movements in the Serengeti in the middle of the night.

The series (now streaming on Disney+) follows the 53 year old, as he takes his trademark quips, enthusiasm and adventurous spirit into remote slices of the natural world to discover and explore hidden places that the average person can’t reach.

In the episode “Mind of the Swarm,” Smith journeys to the Serengeti in neighbouring Tanzania to watch lions and wildebeest herd movements in the dead of night.

In order to get clear shots of them, the show used military-grade drones that haven’t been used in “civilian circumstances” before, Executive producer Jane Root told journalists.

“That was stuff borrowed from the army, in order to film those things in pitch darkness. So, there’s a lot of innovation that has to go on.

Sometimes what you’re doing is you’re taking technology from another place and applying it to this world, and that’s what gives you the results you’re looking for,” Root said.