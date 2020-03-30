The entertainment scene has been hit badly – Willy Paul's letter to Uhuru

Wilson Abubakar Radido popularly known as Willy Paul has come out to urge President Uhuru Kenyatta to help Kenyans in the entertainment industry who are suffering because of the corona pandemic in the country that has left most businesses paralyzed.

Willy Poze disclosed that it was disheartening that Uhuru had not commented on the sad state of the industry yet artistes in other countries were getting help from their Government.

“Dear Mr president, my president. First and foremost I’d like to congratulate you for the good work that you’ve done so far n ur still doing. Especially in this time of #corona My president I have an issue. The entertainment scene has been hit badly and sadly no one seems to care about whatever is happening to us... entertainers from other countries e.g musicians, actors , producers, directors and comedians are getting help from their governments.. and here no one is even saying a word.The other day you had a press conference and all of us expected to hear our president’s thought on the entertainment scene. Unfortunately you did not mention a thing” read part of his letter.

The Njiwa hit maker revealed that since the ban of public gatherings and the lockdown most of them were not making any money yet they had families to feed and bills to pay.

He also intervened for the low income earners like Mama mboga who have also been affected by the epidemic.

"Dear Mr President, I’m just speaking from a musical perspective, if an established musician can feel the pinch like me, what about the uprising who only makes 5000 shillings per gig and they still have to pay rent and feed their families? What about the common #mwananchi who’s only hope is on mjengo, juakali, watchmen, mama mboga??? Mr President, I know ur a fan of Kenyan music, Kenyan content , Kenyans and you love your people.PLEASE REMEMBER US IN THIS DARK MOMENT" said Poze.

Bwana mkunaji also raised an issue with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) accusing them of stealing from artistes.

“Mr president, most of us depend on shows, gigs n e.t.c as we all know that our board of music has been having issues with the artists. They’ve been stealing from us.. from ringback tones to every other thing.. most of us depend on music for everything Mr President. We have families that look upto us.. right now we’re all home, not making any money." read Willy Paul's letter.