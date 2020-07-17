You don’t need to go for Counseling – Akothee as she outlines questions people need to answer to know they are not Depressed

On Friday, singer Akothee boldly stated that not everyone needs to go for counseling, just because they feel that they are depressed.

The mother of five said that some people only have challenges that they need to pray about, in order to get well.

Akothee went ahead and pointed out thirteen questions people need to answer, to know that they are not really depressed and they don’t need to go for counseling.

Here is what Madam Boss said;

“YOU ARE NOT DEPRESSED, YOU NEED TO ANSWER THIS QUESTIONS, AND YOU WILL REALISE, YOU DONT NEED TO GO FOR COUNSELLING 🙏

1 👉What's your personal goals?

2👉What's your financial goals?

3👉What's your relationship goals?

4👉What goals do you have in life?

5👉How much money do you need, to live a life free of debts and free from frustrations?

6👉 Are you happy at your place of work?

7👉Do you feel fire burning inside you, telling you, you deserve better than what you have now?

8. 👉Are you brave enough to face life, than being a coward and staying in your comfort zone is more comfortable

9👉 Are you feeling pain when someone is doing better than you?

10👉 Do you feel like someone is blocking your luck?

11. Do you have a routine in your life, or you are just living?

12. Do you go through life, or you show up in life?

13. Are you jelouse when you see people's success?

PLEASE ANSWER TGIS QUESTIONS SILENTLY PRAY ABOUT THEM. YOU CAN DROP YOUR CHALLENGES ON COMMENTS BELOW I WILL PRAY WITH YOU 🙏

ON MONDAY I HAVE GOOD NEWS FIR YOU TOO ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

