Singer Esther Akoth aka Akothee has addressed the standoff between her and other artistes over the burial of the Queen of Ohangla Lady Maureen who died last Saturday.

In a long post, Akothee mentioned that she had pledged to take care of Lady Maureen’s coffin, hearse and her last respect cloths, but along the ways she was informed that the Coffin had been bought.

She mentioned that she was being accused of insisting on buying Lady Maureen’s coffin and refusing to take other responsibilities apart from what she had pledged earlier.

“I am being Accused of insisting on buying LADY MOURINES COFFIN AND THAT I HAVE REFUSED TO TAKE ANY OTHER RESPONSIBILITY SINCE THE OTHER ARTISTS HAVE CONTRIBUTED TOWARDS THAT 😭😭😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️

On the 11TH , I called lady MOURINEs mom ,and asked what she needs and if anyone has come on board for the burial arrangements 🙏🏾 she said NOBODY Has showed up , I have just seen your mom ,and a lady from kisumu,

I then asked her ,how about any contribution, she said nothing up until now,

Well ,I told her well , I will take

1. Coffin

2. Hearse

3.last respect cloths

I will send my mom to come meet her in Migori and choose a coffin of her choice then my mom will pay for it ,as burial is friday 🙏🏾,

I had ordered her dress from @@brandme_kenya, which was ready and should be sent by today 🙏🏾

My mom arrived in Migori ZAODONE, where I had sent her to go choose seats of her choice ,since the once I bought her is about 4 years now, and since I am changing my own, my mom should also feel knew 🙏🏾

My mom then calls me and says ( jogi nigi coffins mabeyo bende Sanaa, but min Mourine tuo , should I send you some photos you choose ?) I said No ,dont send me ,since my grandfather passed on, I never want to see a coffin, just call min Mourine to come choose coffin that suits her daughter🙏🏾. My mom then took my dad for lunch , as she was waiting for lady MOURINEs family to get back to her . Then is when Jalango called me & I received the news of being accused of the above 😭😭😭🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️

Jalango Wuo gi Akothee ,in ema wangeni Akothee winji , wan kaka jothum ,newasesolo, ma senator omiyowa pesa mat sanduk, tokoro Akothee bende otuere ni en sandugn,” shared Akothee.

The mother of five who was instrumental in helping Lady Maureen get back on her groove when she was still alive added that;

“If you ask my mom or family ,they will Tell you that ,any moment someone passes away ,be it my relative, someone I dont know, my neighbors or my employees, My contribution has always been

1. Coffin

2. Last respect cloths

3. Transport

There is not even one day that this has been a problem to me, I have done it to people I don't even know , since I personally understand that this is the major weight in a funeral 🙏🏾GOD & MY FAMILY IS MY WITNESS AND THE PEOPLE I HAVE HELPED.

TODAY , MY HEART IS HEAVY 🙏🏾” wrote Akothee.

Lady Maureen passed away on Saturday after a long illness.