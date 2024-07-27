The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Charles Ouma

Yvette Obura could not hold back her excitement as Mueni Bahati stole the show at her school's talents day

Yvette Obura ( Instagram)
Yvette Obura ( Instagram)

Yvette Obura could not hold back her excitement after her baby daddy, Bahati teamed up with her daughter Mueni Bahati for a performance.

Recommended articles

Mueni Bahati stole the show during her school's talent show on Friday, July 26 when she teamed up with her father on stage.

Mueni sang her dad's song "Lala Amka", giving other students and parents a piece of her singing talent.

He confidence won her admiration from the crowd as she showcased the deep musical talent in the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Yvette Obura addresses whether she & Bahati are back together, reveals their only fight

Yvette Obura shared the proud moment with her fans on social media, celebrating Mueni’s accomplishment.

"Look who performed with daddy," said Yvette, accompanied by several heart emojis.

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts
Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts Pulse Live Kenya

Diana Bahati was also present at Mueni’s talent show and appreciated the singer and his daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mueni stepped out in an elegant red trouser outfit and beamed with confidence as she took the microphone with a group of girls dancing.

"Look at my daughter y'all," Yvette captioned a video that captured the proud moment.

READ: Bahati's daughter Mueni reveals how she feels when Diana shouts at her

Bahati took to social media to share his joy as a parent writing:

"It’s My Daughter’s @Mueni_Bahati School Talents Day, so @Majestybahati and I went to watch her perform 😊 #ProudDad."

ADVERTISEMENT

On her part, Diana appreciated Bahati for being involved and in raising his children and being there at such precious moments.

"They are proud to call you Dad! Thank you for being a present dad in their lives ❤️❤️❤️."

Yvette Obura, a businesswoman and social media influencer, has has been co-parenting with Bahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has in the past shared insights into her personal life, particularly her love life and the journey of co-parenting with singer Kevin Kioko Bahati.

"We do talk, but we got to a place where we were like we can just be friends. He was on my next of kin and I was on his next of kin list, It was that serious. Unapata nikienda kufanya kitu kwa bank naulizwa huyo mwingine ako wapi akuje asign.

"Ama nikikosekana kwa shule ya kina Mueni ama Bahati pia asipatikane, ni yeye anatafutwa. Mimi nilikuwa najua naolewa. Nilikuwa nishamuintroduce kwa Mueni but we had to explain to her what happened. She's so mature," Yvette explained in a recent interview.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Singer Bey T explains significant changes in her life & assurance to fans in birthday message

Singer Bey T explains significant changes in her life & assurance to fans in birthday message

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

Fresh releases: Bensoul sets party vibe as Diamond surprises fans with 'Komasava Remix'

The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

The Party & After The Party: Bensoul's message to exes as he embraces fresh start

5 iconic acceptance speeches from Pulse Influencer Awards

5 iconic acceptance speeches from Pulse Influencer Awards

James Mwangi speaks on wife Mercy Mawia’s burial plans amid cremation reports

James Mwangi speaks on wife Mercy Mawia’s burial plans amid cremation reports

Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie

Seeking peace: Mulamwah & wife Ruth K unmask hidden struggles with Carol Sonie

Director Trevor defends his comments about female creators who eroticise content

Director Trevor defends his comments about female creators who eroticise content

VIDEO: Ngina Kenyatta’s rare public appearance sparks comparisons with Charlene

VIDEO: Ngina Kenyatta’s rare public appearance sparks comparisons with Charlene

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan (Instagram)

Don’t try me – Zari scoffs as fight with in-laws over late husband’s property gets ugly

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time

Mulamwah & Ruth K reveal their son Oyando Jnr's face for the first time [Photos]

Tanzanian Gospel singer Bonny Mwaitege

8 interesting facts about 'Mke Mwema' singer Bonny Mwaitege

A screenshot image of content creator Carol Sonie

Tears of joy! Carol Sonie hits new heights on YouTube