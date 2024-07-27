Mueni Bahati stole the show during her school's talent show on Friday, July 26 when she teamed up with her father on stage.

Mueni sang her dad's song "Lala Amka", giving other students and parents a piece of her singing talent.

He confidence won her admiration from the crowd as she showcased the deep musical talent in the family.

Yvette Obura shared the proud moment with her fans on social media, celebrating Mueni’s accomplishment.

"Look who performed with daddy," said Yvette, accompanied by several heart emojis.

Yvette Obura beams with joy as daughter Mueni performs with Bahati, Diana reacts

Diana Bahati was also present at Mueni’s talent show and appreciated the singer and his daughter.

Mueni stepped out in an elegant red trouser outfit and beamed with confidence as she took the microphone with a group of girls dancing.

"Look at my daughter y'all," Yvette captioned a video that captured the proud moment.

Bahati took to social media to share his joy as a parent writing:

"It’s My Daughter’s @Mueni_Bahati School Talents Day, so @Majestybahati and I went to watch her perform 😊 #ProudDad."

On her part, Diana appreciated Bahati for being involved and in raising his children and being there at such precious moments.

"They are proud to call you Dad! Thank you for being a present dad in their lives ❤️❤️❤️."

Yvette on relationship with Bahati

Yvette Obura, a businesswoman and social media influencer, has has been co-parenting with Bahati.

She has in the past shared insights into her personal life, particularly her love life and the journey of co-parenting with singer Kevin Kioko Bahati.

"We do talk, but we got to a place where we were like we can just be friends. He was on my next of kin and I was on his next of kin list, It was that serious. Unapata nikienda kufanya kitu kwa bank naulizwa huyo mwingine ako wapi akuje asign.