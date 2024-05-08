Bahati's daughter Mueni reveals how she feels when Diana shouts at her

Through a video posted on her YouTube channel, Diana sought to deepen her understanding of her girls by asking them important questions about their lives and emotions.

During the conversation, Diana delved into topics such as what makes her daughters happy, and sad, and what they love about their family.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of three also delved into topics such as what her daughters love, their experiences at school, and what makes them sad.

She approached the discussion with empathy and openness, creating a safe space for her daughters to express themselves.

Mueni, Bahati's daughter with Yvette Obura, bravely shared that being shouted at by people, including Diana, her mother Yvette, and friends, made her sad.

"Mueni, I want to know what makes you sad," Diana asked.

"When you shout at me? Like maybe I do something bad and you're angry then you shout at me, that thought makes me sad," Mueni answered.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Are you talking about Aunty Dee or just people in general? Surprised Diana questioned

"Just people in general... mummy, you, and sometimes my friends and a lot of other people," said Mueni.

Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, Heaven Bahati expressed that being shouted at, especially by her younger brother Majesty Bahati, was a source of sadness for her.

Expressing Love and Appreciation

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana also took the opportunity to ask her daughters what they loved about their daddy and herself.

Mueni expressed admiration for her father's caring nature, generosity, and forgiving spirit.

"Daddy is caring and he provides a lot of things for us. He loves us. Another thing about Daddy is that he is also forgiving. He forgives a lot of people," she said.

She also highlighted Diana's caring nature, her willingness to let the 'aunties' play loud music and her provision of comforts and experiences like vacations.

"You always care and love us. You always let the aunties put the loud songs if they want and you do not even care what they do. And also you are beautiful. You also provide a lot of things for us like pillows and toys and you and Daddy also provide a lot of vacations," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Diana Marua aplogises to daughters Mueni & Heaven

Before concluding the conversation, Diana offered an apology to her daughters for any times she made them feel sad or upset.

She acknowledged that sometimes she, like anyone else, could feel overwhelmed and react in ways that unintentionally hurt others.

"First of all for that part of shouting and making you feel sad, I apologise. Mummy is so sorry and even daddy is sorry. Sometimes mummy is overwhelmed. It can be me, your mummy, or anybody. Even you sometimes shout at other people. It's natural to get sad and angry but what we can do is control our emotions and not make anybody else angry," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya