I am single - Zuchu declares after dumping Diamond & he responds

In a lengthy update, Zuchu opened up on what informed her decision to dump Diamond and declared to the world that she is single.

She noted that respect was lacking in their relationship and contributed to its end.

“Helo fan-milly.I had to post this to clear my conscience. Kuanzia leo hii mimi na Nasibu (Diamond) hatuko pamoja. I know this has been our thing but as hard as it is kumuacha mtu unaempenda hii naomba mungu iwe ya mwisho na nianze maisha mapya. Mapenzi ni heshima kwa bahati mbaya sana hiko kimekosekana kwetu” Zuchu wrote on Instagram which translates to:

Hello fans. I had to post this to clear my conscience. From today, Nasibu (Diamond) and I are no longer together. I know this has been the norm, but as difficult as it is to leave someone you love, I pray to God that this is the last time, and I begin a new life. Love is respect, but unfortunately, that's lacking between us.

Zuchu noted that it is her resolve not to put up with anything that denies her happiness and prayed that it may be a new beginning for her as she moves on.

The singer noted that she will continue working with the WCB CEO despite their romantic relationship having come to a grinding halt.

“As for him bado tuna kazi za pamoja I wish him and his family the absolute best. Tumeishi vizuri lakini nadhani hii sio rizki. Mwaka huu nimejifunza kusema hapana kwa kila kitu kisichonipa furaha ama baada ya kusema haya naona kabisa naenda kuanza ukurasa mpya wenye maisha yaliyojaa furaha ,uhuru na amani . As for now kazi iendelee and I am single 🍻. yours truly zuchu ❤️” She added with the statement translating to:

As for him, we still have work together, and I wish him and his family the absolute best. We've lived well, but I believe this isn't our destiny. This year, I've learned to say no to anything that doesn't bring me happiness, and after saying this, I feel like I'm starting a new chapter filled with joy, freedom, and peace. As for now, let the work continue, and I am single🍻.

Diamond’s response

Shortly after Zuchu announced the end of their relationship, Diamond reacted to the news, appealing for prayers.

He noted that prayers would be essential as he needs strength to go through this phase of life after parting ways with Zuchu.

