Diamond's sister Esma Platnumz ties the knot in exquisite Islamic wedding [Photos]

Amos Robi

This is Esma's second marriage following her first marriage with Tanzanian businessman Msizwa

Esma Platnumz weds in Islamic wedding
Esma Platnumz, the sister of Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, has tied the knot with Tanzanian businessman and talent manager, Jembe One, in a beautiful Islamic wedding ceremony.

The intimate event was a family affair, graced by Diamond, their mother Mama Dangote, Esma's children, and a handful of close family members, marking a new beginning for Esma.

Expressing his readiness to embark on this new chapter of his life, the groom, Jembe One, shared his excitement just moments before the marriage rites, affirming his commitment to Esma as his beloved wife.

"I am ready, I'm going into the Mosque right now for the marriage rites," said the beaming groom.

Esma Platnumz weds in Islamic wedding
READ: Diamond's remarks about Zari's love life prompt unexpected reaction from Shakib

In a heartfelt message shared a week prior to the wedding, Jembe expressed his profound love and admiration for Esma, describing her as his destiny despite the challenges they faced along the way.

"Tulipoanza nilikuwa naona kama safari yetu itaenda kuwa ngumu sababu ya maneno niliyokuwa naletewa na wewe uliyokuwa ukiletewa 😔 Lakini tulipeana moyo na tukaweka imani tunaenda mwaka sasa," said Jembe.

"I am asking Allah to continue blessing us with happiness, love, and to always fear him. You are more than a woman to me, I love you, I love you and I will continue to love you, may death do us part ," he added.

For Esma, this marks her second journey in marriage. Her previous marriage to Tanzanian businessman Msizwa, as a third wife, was short-lived, lasting only a few months.

Diamond's sister Esma Platnumz ties the knot in exquisite Islamic wedding
READ: I’m drunk in love - Esma Platnumz ready for baby number 3 with new bae

Reflecting on her past marriage, Esma admitted to rushing into it without careful consideration, acknowledging the role of the pandemic-induced stress in her decision-making process.

Esma further explained that her husband’s sudden 'addiction to social media' was what influenced her decision to pack her bags and leave.

“When I started dating Msizwa, he was not a social media person. I think he was just acting because when we’d take pictures, he would refuse and stay aside. I wanted a gentleman, who is not into photos and social media.

"When we got married, we started quarrelling because he was too much into Instagram," she said in an interview with Wasafi FM.

Diamond's sister Esma Platnumz ties the knot in exquisite Islamic wedding
The marriage eventually dissolved with Msizwa saying he was not responsible for the failed union.

Amos Robi

