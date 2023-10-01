Zuchu whisked to safety after being hit with an object while performing on stage

Zuchu was thrilling revelers at the Wasafi festival VIP pre-party in Mbeya, performing her hit song 'Kwikwi' when someone hurled an object at her from the crowd.

The object landed squarely on her face, forcing her to halt the performance as bouncers moved in swiftly to whisk her to safety.

A video seen by this writer shows the security team dressed in black helping the singer get off the stage shortly after the that appears to be a stone was hurled at her.

The incident happened when Zuchu who is one of the most sought-after female musicians in East Africa was performing at the Wasafi Festival pre-party on Friday ahead of the main concert that went down on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

The singer who is signed to Diamond Platnumz’s WCB record label has been touring several towns with other Wasafi signees, taking entertainment closer to their fans through a series of events under the Wasafi Festival umbrella.

She is the only female singer selected to feature in Wasafi Festival 2023 Edition.

The identity of the person who hurled the object at her as well as the motive of the attack remains unclear.

Zuchu confirms she is single

Wasafi festival has been full of drama and fun in equal measure for Zuchu, with the singer opening up on some private aspects of her life.

In the company of Diamond, Zuchu was at one point approached by a Wasafi presenter at their hotel with hard questions for them to respond to.

Asked about her body count, in the presence of the WCB boss, Zuchu responded by planting a kiss on Diamond and stating that he is the only one.

"Mpaka sasa ni wanawake/wanaume wangapi umeshawai kulala nao kimapenzi” read the question which loosely translates to How many men/women have you been involved with romantically to date?

"Mmoja tu (only one)," Zuchu responded before hugging Diamond and planting several kisses on his face and lips.

"Pekeake, pekeake (only one)," Zuchu insisted.

Earlier this week, the singer made it clear that she is single when responding to a fan who sought her take after Tanasha Donna gifted Diamond’s mother, Mama Dangote.

"Sio bwana yangu mpenzi (he is not my husband, darling” and added:

"Been single for some time now. So he is free to do whatever he wishes to do."