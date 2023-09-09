Zuchu responds to body count question showering Diamond with love [Video]

The duo of Diamond and Zuchu was approached by a Wasafi presenter at their hotel during the ongoing Wasafi festival with hard questions for them to respond to.

Asked about her body count, in the presence of the WCB boss, Zuchu responded by planting a kiss on Diamond and stating that he is the only one.

"Mpaka sasa ni wanawake/wanaume wangapi umeshawai kulala nao kimapenzi” read the question which loosely translates to How many men/women have you been involved with romantically to date?

"Mmoja tu (only one)," Zuchu responded before hugging Diamond and planting several kisses on his face and lips.

"Pekeake, pekeake (only one)," Zuchu insisted.

She then challenged the journalist to mention any other man who she has ever been reported to have been involved with romantically, insisting that only one name has surfaced when it comes to her dating and love life.

Zuchu then requested the journalist to pose the same question to Diamond.

Hilo swali ukimuuliza yeye (Diamond) sasa aiii” Zuchu stated before walking away.

“Ndio wa kwanza Zuchu” Diamond responded before walking following Zuchu into the room as the interview came to an end.

Zuchu’s relationship with Diamond came under test after the former passionately kissed Fantana, with Zuchu noting that the WCB crossed the line.

The singer admitted that she was so angry that she even destroyed some property at her boss' house.

"It happened, and I was so angry. Rafiki yangu alivuka mipaka; those are not things we do on TV," Zuchu said