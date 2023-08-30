The sports category has moved to a new website.


Zuchu fires warning at radio presenter after remarks on her mom's religious values

Amos Robi

The Clouds FM presenter stated that Khadija Kopa, Zuchu's mother, was not guiding her daughter to adhere to the appropriate Islamic norms.

A photo Zuchu, Mwijaku and Khadija Kopa
Tanzanian songstress Zuchu has taken a firm stance against social commentator and Clouds FM presenter, Mwijaku, after he targeted her mother in an interview on August 28.

Mwijaku, known for his outspoken nature, stirred the pot by criticising Khadija Kopa's alleged endorsement of her daughter's romantic involvement with Diamond Platnumz.

In an interview with Tanzanian content creators, he questioned whether Khadija Kopa was prepared to bear the burden of her daughter's actions.

Zuchu swiftly responded to Mwijaku's comments with a powerful rebuttal, warning him to brace himself for the repercussions of disrespecting her and her mother.

Tanzanian social commentator Mwijaku
READ: Alivuka mipaka - Zuchu details drama she caused over Diamond's kiss with Fantana

She vowed to go to great lengths, even spending her entire savings, to ensure that Mwijaku faced consequences and served as an example to those who belittle and demean women.

"Wallahi, I will use every peny in my account, Wallahi nitakutolea mfano. Nimekuacha mno ila kwa hili la mamangu utakuwa fundisho kwa wenzio," Zuchu declared firmly.

Mwijaku, known for his controversial remarks, questioned Khadija Kopa's support for her daughter's actions.

He expressed disappointment in seeing Khadija Kopa aligning herself with 'fornicators' despite previously emphasising religious values and principles for her daughter's path to marriage.

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa
READ: Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

He probed whether she was willing to bear the burden of her daughter's choices.

"Nimesikitika sana kumuona mama yangu Khadija Kopa yeye anatetea hili, wakati siku za nyuma mama yangu tulikaa tukasema mwanangu ataolewa leo anauliza ndoa ya kazi gani Mwijaku. Je yuko tayari kubeba dhambi za bintiye?

"[It pains me to see Khadija Kopa siding with fornicators yet she had expressed the willingness to guide her daughter according to religion until she gets married. Today she asks whats the essence of a wedding is. Is she ready to carry her daughter’s cross?] Mwijaku said.

In response, Khadija Kopa deemed Mwijaku a hypocrite, accusing him of engaging in even worse behaviour while pretending to be morally upright.

Khadija Kopa and daughter Zuchu
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year

She denied ever meeting the radio presenter and dismissed his commentary about her daughter's marriage as baseless.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
