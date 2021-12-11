RADP / Pulse Kenya

Kenya Airways begins flights from Juba to Khartoum

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

A new dawn

File image of a Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner
File image of a Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Kenya Airways (KQ), has officially began flights from Juba to Khartoum, counter-rotating on an Embraer 190 and boosting its schedule to 10x weekly from the current 7 flights from Juba and 3x weekly flights to Khartoum.

Recommended articles

As the region recovers from a challenging period, the expansion of the network will provide much needed opportunities to boost business, trade and movement of aid.

The new service is part of the airline’s long-term commitment to growing and improving connectivity across the African continent.

This is critical to enhancing the movement of people and increasing intra-African trade in line with the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Commenting on the route launch, Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways said: “Kenya Airways is steadfast on creating free flows of trade and tourism across Africa and in other key markets because we believe our wide network and reliable services will aid in opening up opportunities across the region.

The move comes as the region continues to enhance economic cooperation to drive sustainable growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting business between African nations.”

Julius Thairu, acting chief commercial officer at Kenya Airways said: “Growing our presence in Africa affirms our industry lead with products and services that address the dynamic needs of our customers.

The new service between Juba and Khartoum is timely and gives us an opportunity to serve a range of travellers and grow our customer base in both Sudan and South Sudan.”

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Trending

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan ex- wife Laila Aura [Instagram/PrinceNedNwoko]

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Milele FM boss Alex Mwakideu shows off his new sleek ride

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Communication Authority of Kenya Director general Ezra Chiloba

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend