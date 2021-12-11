Kenya Airways begins flights from Juba to Khartoum

As the region recovers from a challenging period, the expansion of the network will provide much needed opportunities to boost business, trade and movement of aid.

The new service is part of the airline’s long-term commitment to growing and improving connectivity across the African continent.

This is critical to enhancing the movement of people and increasing intra-African trade in line with the spirit of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Commenting on the route launch, Allan Kilavuka, CEO, Kenya Airways said: “Kenya Airways is steadfast on creating free flows of trade and tourism across Africa and in other key markets because we believe our wide network and reliable services will aid in opening up opportunities across the region.

The move comes as the region continues to enhance economic cooperation to drive sustainable growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting business between African nations.”

Julius Thairu, acting chief commercial officer at Kenya Airways said: “Growing our presence in Africa affirms our industry lead with products and services that address the dynamic needs of our customers.