Kenyan company, Pariti secure over sh300m investment

“We’re thrilled to be working with Harlem Capital,” co-founder and CEO Yacob Berhane told reporters. “Their focus on data, process and supporting underserved ecosystems aligns perfectly with our mission and makes them an amazing partner for us to build with.”

Formed in 2019, the startup has been working on an online platform on which freelance consultants are tasked with performing deal management and due diligence functions for companies.

Pariti has over 880 companies across 42 countries on its platform, up from 500 early this year. But Berhane does not share any other numbers to reflect the progress from the 100 freelance experts and 60 investors according to TechCrunch.

Pariti’s principal product is the Recommendation Engine, where founders submit their companies for review and feedback from experts on the platform.

Then the engine suggests personalized next steps for the founders to take in areas where the company needs help.

The Kenya-based marketplace also helps talent monetize their skills, Venture Capitals and angels to find, vet and execute deals.

The company plans to enhance its talent marketplace, create a bespoke solution for investors looking to invest and support founders, hire talent, build bigger communities and expand into new markets.

The team

Yacob Berhane, Co-Founder and CEO, and Wossen Ayele, Co-Founder and COO, who are from the U.S., have known each other for a long time and have both lived in Kenya.

Berhane has experience in investment banking and the accelerator space, while Ayele has a juris doctor from Harvard Law School and experience in strategy consulting.