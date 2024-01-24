The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 common mistakes people make when wearing sunglasses

Amos Robi

Sunglasses hold a unique position, serving both as a fashion statement and a vital safeguard for our eyes

A man wearing sunglasses
A man wearing sunglasses

Sunglasses are more than just a fashion accessory; they play a crucial role in protecting our eyes from harmful UV rays and reducing glare.

However, despite their importance, many people make mistakes when it comes to wearing sunglasses. In this article, we will explore ten common errors and how to avoid them for optimal eye health and comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most common mistakes is prioritizing style over functionality. While it's essential to pick sunglasses that suit your face shape and personal style, ensure that they also provide adequate UV protection.

Look for sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays to shield your eyes from potential damage.

Not all sunglasses offer polarization, which helps reduce glare and enhances visibility. Neglecting this feature may result in discomfort and eyestrain, especially in bright and reflective environments.

Opt for sunglasses with polarized lenses to improve visual clarity and reduce glare effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding the right frame size is crucial for both comfort and protection. Oversized frames may not shield your eyes adequately, while undersized frames can allow UV rays to enter from the sides.

Choose sunglasses that cover your eyes and the surrounding areas without being too large or too small.

A woman wearing sunglasses
A woman wearing sunglasses A woman wearing sunglasses Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people focus solely on the frame style and overlook the quality of the lenses. Cheap, poorly made lenses may distort your vision and fail to provide adequate UV protection.

Invest in sunglasses with high-quality lenses to ensure clear vision and proper eye protection.

Sunglasses are designed for outdoor use, primarily to protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays.

Wearing them indoors can strain your eyes and hinder your vision in low-light conditions. Save your sunglasses for the great outdoors and choose regular eyeglasses for indoor use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to wearing sunglasses indoors, using them while driving at night is a dangerous mistake.

Sunglasses reduce visibility in low-light conditions, increasing the risk of accidents. Opt for prescription glasses with anti-glare coatings for nighttime driving.

Dirty lenses can compromise visibility and reduce the effectiveness of UV protection. Avoid using abrasive materials to clean your sunglasses, as they can scratch the lenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Use a microfiber cloth or a lens-cleaning solution specifically designed for eyewear to keep your sunglasses in top condition.

Extreme temperatures, especially in hot cars, can damage the lenses and frames of your sunglasses.

Heat can cause warping and affect the overall integrity of the eyewear. Store your sunglasses in a cool, dry place when not in use to maintain their quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some individuals have specific eye health conditions that require special consideration when choosing sunglasses.

People with light sensitivity or certain eye diseases may need sunglasses with specific tints or coatings prescribed by an eye care professional.

Sunglasses have a lifespan, and their effectiveness may diminish over time. UV protection coatings on the lenses can degrade, making it essential to replace your sunglasses periodically.

Check for any signs of wear and tear, and if in doubt, consult with an eye care professional.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 common mistakes people make when wearing sunglasses

10 common mistakes people make when wearing sunglasses

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

11 sweet successes & bitter realities in the lives of celebs after white weddings

Top reasons celeb relationships in Kenya end up in tears & heartbreak

Top reasons celeb relationships in Kenya end up in tears & heartbreak

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

Causes, symptoms & how to prevent red eye disease

5 Kenyan laws you need to know before turning your home or apartment into a BnB

5 Kenyan laws you need to know before turning your home or apartment into a BnB

10 household items you can use for an effective home workout

10 household items you can use for an effective home workout

5 things you should know before you get braces

5 things you should know before you get braces

3 reasons it's a bad idea to take your ex back

3 reasons it's a bad idea to take your ex back

7 amazing benefits of cuddling your partner

7 amazing benefits of cuddling your partner

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Kyallo and her hubby Marvin Gichuru

Mercy Kyallo introduces her hubby, new 4-bedroom home & talks about secret engagement

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

Dr Amakove Wala Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Wanderlust Diaries

Wanderlust founder speaks on being in a sexless marriage & the red flags

Why young people are getting stroke .shapecharge/Getty Images

10 reasons young people are developing stroke