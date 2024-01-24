10 common mistakes people make when wearing sunglasses

However, despite their importance, many people make mistakes when it comes to wearing sunglasses. In this article, we will explore ten common errors and how to avoid them for optimal eye health and comfort.

Choosing fashion over function

One of the most common mistakes is prioritizing style over functionality. While it's essential to pick sunglasses that suit your face shape and personal style, ensure that they also provide adequate UV protection.

Look for sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays to shield your eyes from potential damage.

Neglecting polarization

Not all sunglasses offer polarization, which helps reduce glare and enhances visibility. Neglecting this feature may result in discomfort and eyestrain, especially in bright and reflective environments.

Opt for sunglasses with polarized lenses to improve visual clarity and reduce glare effectively.

Wearing oversized or undersized frames

Finding the right frame size is crucial for both comfort and protection. Oversized frames may not shield your eyes adequately, while undersized frames can allow UV rays to enter from the sides.

Choose sunglasses that cover your eyes and the surrounding areas without being too large or too small.

A woman wearing sunglasses Pulse Live Kenya

Ignoring lens quality

Some people focus solely on the frame style and overlook the quality of the lenses. Cheap, poorly made lenses may distort your vision and fail to provide adequate UV protection.

Invest in sunglasses with high-quality lenses to ensure clear vision and proper eye protection.

Wearing sunglasses indoors

Sunglasses are designed for outdoor use, primarily to protect your eyes from the sun's harmful rays.

Wearing them indoors can strain your eyes and hinder your vision in low-light conditions. Save your sunglasses for the great outdoors and choose regular eyeglasses for indoor use.

Wearing sunglasses while driving at night

Similar to wearing sunglasses indoors, using them while driving at night is a dangerous mistake.

Sunglasses reduce visibility in low-light conditions, increasing the risk of accidents. Opt for prescription glasses with anti-glare coatings for nighttime driving.

Not cleaning sunglasses properly

Dirty lenses can compromise visibility and reduce the effectiveness of UV protection. Avoid using abrasive materials to clean your sunglasses, as they can scratch the lenses.

Use a microfiber cloth or a lens-cleaning solution specifically designed for eyewear to keep your sunglasses in top condition.

Leaving sunglasses in hot cars

Extreme temperatures, especially in hot cars, can damage the lenses and frames of your sunglasses.

Heat can cause warping and affect the overall integrity of the eyewear. Store your sunglasses in a cool, dry place when not in use to maintain their quality.

Overlooking eye health conditions

Some individuals have specific eye health conditions that require special consideration when choosing sunglasses.

People with light sensitivity or certain eye diseases may need sunglasses with specific tints or coatings prescribed by an eye care professional.

Ignoring the expiry date

Sunglasses have a lifespan, and their effectiveness may diminish over time. UV protection coatings on the lenses can degrade, making it essential to replace your sunglasses periodically.