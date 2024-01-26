The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 creative home uses for tissue paper cores

Amos Robi

This unassuming cardboard tube can become a canvas for creativity

Toilet paper tubes or core in use
Toilet paper tubes or core in use

In the whirlwind of our daily lives, it's easy to overlook the seemingly mundane items that come and go, like the unassuming tissue paper core.

Often destined for the trash bin after its primary duty concludes, the tissue paper core holds untapped potential.

This unassuming cardboard tube can become a canvas for creativity, a solution for organization, and a resource for sustainable living.

Here are ten innovative ways to repurpose tissue paper cores:

Utilize empty cores to organize and store cables neatly. Roll up charging cables, headphones, or USB cables and slide them into the core to keep them tangle-free.

Cut the cores into smaller sections and transform them into biodegradable seedling starters for your garden. These makeshift pots can be filled with soil, allowing you to grow seeds before transplanting them into the ground.

Toilet paper tubes or core in use
Toilet paper tubes or core in use
Incorporate tissue paper cores into arts and crafts projects. From creating binoculars and kaleidoscopes to serving as a base for DIY sculptures, the possibilities are as vast as your imagination.

Repurpose the cores as effective fire starters. Fill them with lint from your dryer, and you have an easy and eco-friendly way to ignite your fireplace or campfire.

Keep your wrapping paper neatly rolled by sliding a tissue paper core over the paper. This prevents the wrapping paper from unwinding and becoming crinkled.

Coat the core in peanut butter and roll it in birdseed to create a simple bird feeder. Hang it from a tree branch, and you'll have a delightful spot to attract feathered friends.

Cut the cores into rings for use as math counters or glue them together to craft 3D geometric shapes. These DIY educational tools add a hands-on element to learning.

Create a makeshift organizer for scarves, ties, or small accessories in your closet by sliding several tissue paper cores onto a coat hanger.

Toilet paper tubes
Toilet paper tubes

Cats love the lightweight, roll-like shape of tissue paper cores. Cut them into smaller rings and watch as your feline friend enjoys batting them around.

Decorate the cores and repurpose them as unique napkin rings. String several together to craft a decorative garland, adding a personalized touch to your home decor.

