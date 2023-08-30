The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

Amos Robi

From the zipper to the ballpoint pen, these inventions have simplified how we live our everyday life

A zipper
A zipper

In our bustling modern lives, we often take for granted the everyday items that simplify our tasks and bring us comfort.

Behind each of these items lies the brilliant mind of an inventor who saw a need and transformed it into reality.

In this article, we'll delve into the stories of ten such inventors and the ingenious creations that have become an integral part of our daily routines.

László Bíró's invention of the ballpoint pen in the 1930s eliminated the mess of fountain pens and the need for constant refills. His innovation transformed writing instruments into convenient and reliable tool.

In 1950, Swedish engineer Sten Gustaf Thulin invented the modern plastic bag as we know it. His design, which was later developed into the tear-resistant and versatile shopping bags we use daily, revolutionized packaging.

Frustrated with the constant mess of cloth diapers, Marion Donovan invented the disposable diaper cover in 1950. Her innovation evolved into the modern disposable diaper, providing parents with a convenient solution.

The telephone, invented by Alexander Graham Bell in 1876, transformed communication forever. Bell's groundbreaking work paved the way for instant long-distance communication, laying the foundation for today's interconnected world.

Karl Benz is credited with creating the first practical automobile in 1885. His gasoline-powered vehicle marked the beginning of the automotive revolution, shaping modern transportation and society.

While paper had been used for hygiene for centuries, Joseph Gayetty introduced commercially available toilet paper in 1857. His invention brought a new level of convenience and comfort to daily life.

The zipper, conceived by Whitcomb Judson in the late 19th century, transformed the world of fasteners. Though Judson's early version was quite different from today's zippers, his idea laid the groundwork for a ubiquitous item in clothing and accessories.

Jesse W. Reno's introduction of the escalator in 1892 transformed the way we move within buildings. His creation, initially known as the "inclined elevator," paved the way for vertical transportation in crowded spaces

John Shepherd-Barron's development of the automated teller machine (ATM) in 1967 revolutionized banking. His invention allowed individuals to access their funds beyond traditional banking hours.

Percy Spencer's accidental discovery of microwave heating in 1945 led to the invention of the microwave oven. His work revolutionized how we cook and prepare food.

