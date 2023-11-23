10 signs you're slowly turning into your parents

It's a transformation that sneaks up on the best of us, and a sign that you’re slowly turning into your parents.

The transformation is gradual, marked by the adoption of habits you once dismissed as 'grown-up stuff.'

Below are some of the signs that you’re slowly turning into your parents.

You have money but you also don’t have money

Remember when your parents told you “Sina pesa” yet every morning they would go to work? Now you are experiencing the same paradox of having money but not quite having the money.

It's the classic case of having the means but lacking the financial freedom to splurge. It's not about living beyond your means but rather navigating the intricacies of financial responsibility.

Your bank balance might have some money, but once you factor in rent, utilities, groceries, and the occasional unexpected car repair or medical expense, your net worth dwindles.

The education system has changed

When you were growing up, your parents fed you stories about how school was like during their time? Remember those stories where they had to walk for miles bare feet and they were always number.

Fast forward to 2023 and the 8-4-4 system is now on its final breath and you’re struggling to understand the new competency based curriculum.

Both you and the children in school are struggling to understand how this new system works and soon you’ll find your self passing down the tradition of giving stories about the education system you went through and how different it is from the current one.

Value of money has changed

Remember those stories where you’re parents said Sh20 would be enough to buying shopping and snacks? By the time you were old enough to understand the value of money, if seemed absurd how one could survive of Sh20.

Well, congratulations for making it this far in life to watch the spending power of Kenya’s currency decline year of year.

A few years back spending Sh1,000 in the supermarket would get you enough products to be packed in boxes and would require either a taxi or motorbike to get home. Now that is only enough to buy 2 packets of flour and cooking oil.

If you find yourself reminiscing about the many products you could get back then, you’re slowly turning into your folks.

Evolution of language

Do you find yourself struggling to keep up with the sheng language? A night out is no longer called dunda, a sh50 note is no longer finje.

You hear sheng nowadays and can’t comprehend 80% of the new vocabulary. You wonder why the youth would switch up your good old sheng to shengtezzo or shembeteng.

Congratulation on growing up because that’s the same sentiment your parents had the first time they heard you call your father “buda” and your mother “mathee”.

Some foods have started tasting better and you don’t fancy some foods anymore

Nowadays, vegetables aren't the enemy; they're vibrant, essential components of your meals. Those greens, that you once swore against, now find themselves earning a top spot on your plate.

Sugary stuff that was once your go to snack have been kicked to the back and you finally realise what your parents meant by the phrase “There’s food at home”.

As we age, the number of taste buds decreases, and this can lead to a shift in taste preferences. Foods that were once too bitter or intense may now be perceived differently, allowing for an appreciation of flavors that were previously overlooked.

Appliances & home goods become your most exciting purchases

Remember when a new phone or a pair of sneakers used to be the highlight of the month? Well, welcome to the era where the heart skips a beat for a 10% discount on a new cooker or fridge.

It's not just about functionality; it's about the unspoken status symbol of having a kitchen that's kitted out like a pro chef's.

Then there's the joy of a good set of pots and pans. A new set of bedsheets or plush towels feels like a five-star hotel upgrade.

It's not just about getting something to cover the basics; it's about turning your home into a cozy sanctuary where every corner reflects your style and comfort.

Noise is a nuisance

Remember the days when you could sleep through blaring music or honking horns without a care in the world? Well, welcome to the chapter where tranquility is the new gold standard, and any unnecessary ruckus is downright offensive.

And don't even get me started on the cacophony of traffic. Noise-canceling headphones become your new best friend, transforming your daily commute into a peaceful retreat.

You start strategically choosing where to live, avoiding the hustle and bustle, and seeking out those pockets of quiet in the midst of urban chaos.

You think todays children have it easy

It's like a nostalgic trip down memory lane, where you find yourself looking at the younger generation and shaking your head, convinced that their path is paved with fewer obstacles and more conveniences compared to your own childhood.

Remember when you had to wait for your favorite TV show to air at a specific time, and if you missed that would be the end? Today's children? They're streaming, binge-watching entire series in one sitting. It's like they have an entertainment buffet, and you can't help but marvel at the luxury of choice.

There's this sense that today's kids have more opportunities, more awareness, and more support. The conversations around mental health, diversity, and inclusion are more prevalent. It's like they're growing up in a time where being different is celebrated, and there's a collective effort to make the world a better place.

Thinking that today's children have it easy is a mix of admiration for the progress and a touch of wistfulness for the charm of a bygone era.

It's a reflection of how the times have changed and how, in the grand scheme of things, each generation faces its own set of challenges and privileges.

Are you struggling to keep up with music or technology

Back in the day, you had your cassette tapes or CDs, and you knew every track by heart.

Now? It's a digital jungle out there with streaming services, playlists, and an avalanche of new artists dropping their beats every day.

Keeping up with the latest hits feels like a marathon, and you can't help but yearn for the simplicity of your favorite mixtape.

You start to realize that most of the time, your parents were right all along

With adulthood comes the sweet sting of realization that, more often than not, your parents were the unsung prophets of wisdom.

It's like life unfolds, and suddenly, the pearls of advice they dropped along the way start making perfect sense.