Education CS Machogu breaks down highest marks scored in 2023 KCPE exam

About 1.4 million students across the country sat for the KCPE. The national examination will be replaced by the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations.

The first cohort of KCPE candidates sat the exam in 1985, when the 8-4-4 system of education was introduced in Kenya. About 24 million Kenyans have gone through the 8-4-4 system.

According to the Ministry of Education, 506 examination centres countrywide were affected by the heavy rains

CS Machogu said that the ministry will conduct a thorough mapping of those who failed to sit for their exams this year in order to administer a special examination in January 2023.

The Cabinet Secretary announced that the highest score in the 2023 KCPE exam was 428 marks.

Highlights of the 2023 KCPE exam

400 - 500 marks - 8,525 candidates

300-399 marks - 352,782 candidates

200-299 marks - 658,278 candidates

100-199 marks - 383,025 candidates

1-99 marks - 2,060 candidates

Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS

The Ministry of Education has provided several ways to check the results, including via SMS and online.

Here are the steps to check the 2023 KCPE results:

Checking 2023 KCPE Results Online

Visit the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) portal. Click on the KCPE Results tab. Select the year of the exam (2023). Enter your Index number. Press the Submit button.

Your results will be displayed after a short moment.

Checking 2023 KCPE Results via SMS

Send an SMS with your Index Number to 40054. Ensure the message format is: IndexNumberKCPE (without spaces and with “KCPE” in capital letters). This service is available on Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom networks. Each SMS costs Sh.25.

Additional Methods

Visit your previous primary school a day after the official result announcement.

Download the entire school's outcome at KNEC Portal.