Speaking at the Kenya National Examination Council headquarters in Nairobi on November 23, 2023, CS Machogu noted that this was the last cohort of students in the 8-4-4 system.
Education CS Machogu breaks down highest marks scored in 2023 KCPE exam
Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has released the results of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination.
About 1.4 million students across the country sat for the KCPE. The national examination will be replaced by the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations.
The first cohort of KCPE candidates sat the exam in 1985, when the 8-4-4 system of education was introduced in Kenya. About 24 million Kenyans have gone through the 8-4-4 system.
According to the Ministry of Education, 506 examination centres countrywide were affected by the heavy rains
CS Machogu said that the ministry will conduct a thorough mapping of those who failed to sit for their exams this year in order to administer a special examination in January 2023.
The Cabinet Secretary announced that the highest score in the 2023 KCPE exam was 428 marks.
Highlights of the 2023 KCPE exam
- 400 - 500 marks - 8,525 candidates
- 300-399 marks - 352,782 candidates
- 200-299 marks - 658,278 candidates
- 100-199 marks - 383,025 candidates
- 1-99 marks - 2,060 candidates
Steps to check 2023 KCPE results online & via SMS
The Ministry of Education has provided several ways to check the results, including via SMS and online.
Here are the steps to check the 2023 KCPE results:
Checking 2023 KCPE Results Online
- Visit the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) portal.
- Click on the KCPE Results tab.
- Select the year of the exam (2023).
- Enter your Index number.
- Press the Submit button.
Your results will be displayed after a short moment.
Checking 2023 KCPE Results via SMS
- Send an SMS with your Index Number to 40054.
- Ensure the message format is: IndexNumberKCPE (without spaces and with “KCPE” in capital letters).
- This service is available on Safaricom, Airtel, and Telkom networks. Each SMS costs Sh.25.
Additional Methods
- Visit your previous primary school a day after the official result announcement.
- Download the entire school’s outcome at KNEC Portal.
By following these steps, candidates and their parents can efficiently access the 2023 KCPE results using the most convenient method for them.
