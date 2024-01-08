The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

Amos Robi

Rarely does a learner write an exam to fail so it is important to be mindful of what you say to a child after an exam

Father and son arguing in a sofa
Father and son arguing in a sofa

Examinations are a significant part of a student's life, and results often play a pivotal role in shaping their future.

However, it's essential to approach the topic with sensitivity, especially when a child hasn't performed as expected.

Rather than focusing on the negatives, guardians can provide support, encouragement, and guidance to help the child navigate through the situation.

Below are ten things not to say to a child who has not performed well in national examinations, such as the KCSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid blaming the child for their performance. Statements like, 'You didn't study hard enough,' or 'You should have done better' can be disheartening and counterproductive. Instead, focus on constructive feedback.

Rarely does a learner write an exam with the aim of failling. Refrain from belittling the child's efforts. Acknowledge the effort they put in and offer support for improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid labelling the child based on exam results. Negative terms like 'failure' or "academic duarf' can have lasting effects on their self-image.

Emphasise that everyone faces challenges and that this setback is an opportunity to grow and even do better.

Comparisons are a thief of joy and they can be demoralizing. Saying, 'Why didnt you perform like your friend?' undermines the child's unique abilities and can breed resentment.

Focus on their strengths and areas for improvement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Son angry at father
Son angry at father Son angry at father Pulse Live Kenya

Avoid statements like, 'Your future is ruined' or 'You won't achieve anything.'

Encourage the child to see exams as a part of a broader learning experience, and that that the future holds more than what lies in their grades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steer clear of predicting a dull future based on exam results. Instead, help the child set realistic goals and develop an improvement plan. Positivity and encouragement can go a long way.

Refrain from putting excessive pressure on the child for future exams. Statements like, 'You must excel next time' can increase anxiety. Emphasize the importance of learning and personal growth.

Avoid downplaying the child's feelings. Saying, 'It's just an exam' may trivialize their emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledge their disappointment and provide a safe space for them to express their feelings.

There is comparison and there is comparison to siblings. Comparing the child's performance with siblings can create tension within the family.

Each child is unique, and success should be measured individually. Encourage cooperation and support among siblings.

Father and son angry at each other
Father and son angry at each other Father and son angry at each other Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid dismissing the child's aspirations based on exam results. Instead, discuss their passions, interests, and long-term goals. Help them understand that setbacks are temporary, and that they can still pursue their dreams.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

10 things not to say to a child after exam results

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Airbnb meet-ups: 10 red flags you can't afford to ignore

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

Avoid fexting in your relationship, here's why

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Willy Paul advises ladies on friends to avoid, social media pressure & hustling

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

Why people who stay awake at night are likely to die young - Study

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

3 meals you can prepare with soy sauce

Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

Dennis Ombachi crowns culinary champions in ugali-mayai challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Omondi's and her mum, Sarah Omondi

Meet Joyce Omondi's mother: A woman of grace, beauty & fashion sense

Beautiful lady (Source - Pinterest)

10 reasons you might regret dating a Nairobian 'shawty' in her 20s

Tracy Nduati before and after her 21kg weight loss transformation

Tracy Nduati's inspiring 21 kg weight loss journey with the gastric balloon at Nairobi Bariatric Center

A couple in a therapy session [Image: Antoni Shkraba]

3 groups of people you shouldn't discuss your marital problems with