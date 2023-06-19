The sports category has moved to a new website.

4 easy home remedies to treat boils

Amos Robi

Boils can cause pain and discomfort, but there are home remedies available to alleviate them

Photo of man looking himself on the mirror
Photo of man looking himself on the mirror

Boils, also known as furuncles, are painful and unsightly skin infections caused by bacteria entering the hair follicles or oil glands.

They typically appear as red, swollen, and pus-filled lumps on the skin's surface. While seeking medical attention is advisable for severe or recurring boils, many individuals prefer to explore natural home remedies as a first line of defence.

There are however several effective home remedies that can help alleviate discomfort, promote healing, and prevent further infection when dealing with boils.

One of the simplest and most effective home remedies for boils is the application of a warm compress. The heat helps increase blood circulation to the affected area, promoting the formation of a head (a localized collection of pus).

To use this remedy, soak a clean cloth in warm water, wring out the excess moisture, and gently apply it to the boil for 10 to 15 minutes, several times a day. This will help draw out the pus and relieve pain and swelling.

Renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, turmeric is a potent spice that can aid in healing boils. Create a paste by mixing one teaspoon of turmeric powder with a small amount of water or ginger juice.

Apply the paste directly to the boil and leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Repeat this remedy twice a day to speed up the healing process.

You can also choose to use turmeric by eating it and ingesting it.

Turmeric
Turmeric Turmeric contains curcumin which been shown in numerous studies to reduce chronic inflammation, which is associated with age-related conditions including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and arthritis. Business Insider USA

Garlic is a natural antibiotic and immune system booster, making it an excellent home remedy for boils. Crush a garlic clove and apply the paste directly to the affected area. Cover with a clean cloth or bandage.

Alternatively, you can consume garlic orally to boost your body's natural defence mechanisms. Repeat this process several times a day until the boil begins to drain and heal.

A photo of garlic cloves
A photo of garlic cloves A photo of garlic cloves Pulse Live Kenya

Epsom salt baths can help alleviate pain and aid in the healing of boils. Fill a bathtub with warm water and add half a cup of Epsom salt. Stir the water to dissolve the salt completely, then soak in the bath for 15 to 20 minutes.

The warm water and salt combination can help draw out toxins, reduce inflammation, and promote healing. Repeat this remedy once daily until the boil improves.

Neem leaves have potent antibacterial and antifungal properties, making them beneficial in treating boils. Crush a handful of neem leaves to create a paste and apply it directly to the boil. Cover the area with a clean cloth or bandage.

A photo of Neem leaves
A photo of Neem leaves A photo of Neem leaves Pulse Live Kenya

Leave it on for a few hours before rinsing off with warm water. Repeat this remedy twice a day until the boil heals.

Amos Robi

