In this short time, the other person forms an opinion about you based on your appearance, your body language, your demeanour, your mannerisms and how you are dressed.

With every new encounter, you are evaluated and yet another person's impression of you is formed. These first impressions can be nearly impossible to reverse or undo, and they often set the tone for the relationship that follows.

But did you know that there are a few tweaks that can help you make an amazing first impression?

These habits are super easy to do and once you master a few of these habits you'll note that the people you meet find you charismatic.

Most people mistakenly think a first impression starts when you start speaking, so they don't pay attention to how they enter a room or what they're doing before getting into a conversation.

Make an Entrance

Your first impression actually starts as soon as someone first notices you. A good first impression should have confident body language and positive energy.

At a work meeting, classroom or social event, it can be as simple as walking in with your head held high, shoulders back, a smile on your face and saying a big hello.

Go in one energy level higher than the average person in that same situation.

One specific tip for how to instantly look more confident is getting comfortable taking up the space around you.

A common mistake that will make you look like you lack confidence is keeping your arms tight to your body while you speak. Instead, use gestures and command the space.

Observational Compliments

Make quick observations on the people or person you're meeting for the first time looking for something you can compliment.

The aim is to make yourself personable and avoid seeming aloof or standoffish.

This isn't about lying or saying something fake because if you do that it will seem like false flattery. Instead, when you start a conversation, ask yourself if there's anything you can genuinely compliment. If there is then say it, if not, don't sweat it.

It's also just generally good to compliment the people in your life who you're already close to; instead of focusing solely on trying to make yourself look good like most people, spend time elevating the people around you.

Active Listening

It is also important to be an encouraging listener and make people enjoy talking to you. The easiest way is simply to smile and make eye contact as you listen.

You must also aim to be a likable listener, lower your guard and laugh easily. Often we think that in order to make a good impression, we need to be funny and charming. However, people will also love being around you if you make them feel funny and charming.

Preparation beats Everything

Anticipate the questions you're likely to be asked on that first interaction and prepare your replies in advance.

We all have questions we know we get asked whenever you first meet someone. Maybe it's where are you from or what you do. You know it's going to be asked but do you have a homerun answer?

If you want to get good at consistently making an amazing first impression and you don't want to have to rely on quick wit, then you'll want to think about the questions you get asked most frequently and have great answers for them.

A great answer can either make the person laugh or showcase something interesting or attractive about you in a way that feels natural and unforced.

