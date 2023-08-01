The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Lifestyle

4 types of appliances to avoid blowing your socket extension

Amos Robi

Using high-voltage electronics on socket extensions can be a recipe for disaster that can damage your property and even cause fire

A socket extension
A socket extension

While socket extensions are convenient for connecting multiple devices to a single power source, not all electronics are suitable to be plugged into them.

Some high-voltage electronics can pose a serious risk, potentially causing the socket extension to blow up or even result in a dangerous electrical fire.

Let's explore the high-voltage electronics that you should avoid using in your socket extension:

Devices that generate significant heat, such as electric heaters, electric irons, and space heaters, require a direct and robust power connection.

Plugging them into a socket extension can overload the circuit and lead to overheating, damaging the extension or even causing a fire hazard.

A photo of an electric heater
A photo of an electric heater A photo of an electric heater Pulse Live Kenya

Always connect these high-power heating appliances directly to a wall outlet to ensure proper and safe operation.

Air conditioners and refrigerators are heavy-duty appliances that draw substantial power when starting or running.

Plugging them into a socket extension with other electronics can overload the extension and compromise its safety.

A photo of food in a refrigirator
A photo of food in a refrigirator A photo of food in a refrigirator Pulse Live Kenya

Always connect air conditioners and refrigerators directly to a dedicated wall outlet to prevent overloading and ensure they function efficiently.

Kitchen appliances like microwave ovens, electric cookers, and electric grills consume a significant amount of power during operation.

Plugging them into a socket extension shared with other devices can cause an electrical overload, leading to potential hazards.

A micorwave
A micorwave A micorwave Pulse Live Kenya

Always connect these high-wattage kitchen appliances directly to a wall outlet with the appropriate voltage capacity.

Entertainment systems comprising of large televisions, gaming consoles, audio systems, and home theatre setups can consume significant power.

Plugging all these devices into a single socket extension can overload it, leading to potential malfunctions or electrical hazards.

Consider using separate power strips or wall outlets to distribute the power load effectively.

Here are tips to ensure that you are socket-extension does not blow up due to over heating :

  • Always read the user manual that comes with your socket extension to understand its load capacity and limitations.
  • Never daisy chain or plug one socket extension into another. This practice can lead to overloading and increase the risk of fires.
  • Invest in high-quality socket extensions from reputable brands, and ensure they are rated to handle the power requirements of your devices.
  • If you need to plug in high-voltage electronics, distribute them across multiple socket extensions, avoiding overloading a single outlet.
  • Regularly inspect your socket extensions for signs of wear or damage. Replace them immediately if you notice any issues.
  • When not in use, unplug high-voltage electronics from the socket extension to prevent any potential accidents.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

