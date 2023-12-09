A beautiful love story & 3 miscarriages: Kubamba Krew's DJ Moz’s wife opens up

In an interview with Kambua, Debz as the designer is popularly known shared that among the challenges they have faced is three miscarriages.

She recounted that after getting married on October 17, 2008, they intended to wait a little before having babies despite societal pressure.

"We got married in 2008…The plan was to wait a little maybe a year or two before we started getting babies. I felt societal pressure,” Debz explained.

Things however changed the following year when the young couple confirmed pregnancy and shared news with close family, opting not to make the news public.

"We got pregnant in 2009 and everything was going well. We told close family but never made it public, we wanted to get to at least three months before we publicized it.” She stated.

The couple however lost the baby a few months later to miscarriage.

“Around 11-12 weeks one day, I was walking from work towards Junction and suddenly I started bleeding, I jumped into a taxi and went to the hospital.

“It was confirmed that I had suffered a miscarriage. Calling my mum was emotional because they were excited for me." Debz recounted.

Most challenging time and welcoming first child

With the support of close friends and relatives, some of whom had gone through similar experiences, the couple processed the events with Debz admitting that the most challenging bit was what would have been the birthday or due date.

After an anxious wait when Debz felt as if the wait was taking forever, the couple was blessed with another pregnancy.

Debz recounted that she made several changes in her lifestyle, including limiting physical exercise such as walking most pf the time to driving.

Everything went smoothly with the couple welcoming their first child.

"I felt as if it was taking forever, there was a level of anxiety wondering if the same would happen again. The pregnancy went on smoothly so did the delivery." Debz explained.

Debz conceived shortly afterwards in what would mark her third pregnancy, hoping to welcome another child.

The couple however lost the baby to another miscarriage 6 weeks into the pregnancy.

Moz wanted three children while she wanted two and the couple conceived again and welcomed their second child named Alba, celebrating the blessing as the family grew.

The next pregnancy would also result in a miscarriage at five week, with the couple processing the experience yet again.

They were blessed with another pregnancy which Debz carried to full term and welcomed their third child.

Meeting at church and running out of luck with proposal

The couple met in 2005 at a church event in Mavuno Downtown where Moz was set to be the deejay.

Debz who had been in Kenya for only three years working with an NGO -Vision Africa was part of the team that went to pick him up.

They exchanged contacts but ended up not communicating until four months later as they both lost their phones.

"After that we hung out a lot before we started dating," says Moz. "We had visited a friend in Runda and after lunch we decided to take a walk and that was when I realized she was the one and used the 'L-word'.

His first attempt at proposing to Debz was thwarted by heavy rains, crazy traffic and a power outage at her place with Debz flying out on the same day.

He did not have a real engagement ring to propose and used one which he wore.

A few weeks to their wedding, DJ Moz made up for it by proposing in style.

"We had been asked to read some verses from the Song of Solomon…Everyone including the pastor was surprised when I went down on one knee and did it right." Moz recounted in a past interview.